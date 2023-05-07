Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 7:42 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.88K Followers

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Participants

Kimberly Esterkin - Investor Relations

Anthony Geisler - Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Luna - President

John Meloun - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Alex Perry - Bank of America

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Sean Rooney - Citigroup

Warren Cheng - Evercore

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jonathan Komp - Baird

J-P Wollam - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Xponential Fitness Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kimberly Esterkin. Thank you. You may begin.

Kimberly Esterkin

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining our conference call to discuss Xponential Fitness’s first quarter 2023 financial results. I am joined by Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer; Sarah Luna, President; and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer. A recording of this call will be posted on the Investors section of our website at investor.xponential.com.

We remind you that during this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, including discussions of our business outlook and financial projections. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from such expectations. For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our recent and subsequent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligations to update the information provided on today’s call.

In addition, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.