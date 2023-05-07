Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 7:42 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.88K Followers

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Simon - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Jim Scapa - Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities

Ahmad Khalil - Oppenheimer

Andrew Degasperi - Berenberg

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Altair's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode.. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce SVP of Investor Relations, David Simon.

David Simon

Good afternoon. Welcome, and thank you for attending Altair's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2023 ended March 31, 2023. I'm Dave Simon, Altair's SVP for Investor Relations. And with me on the call are Jim Scapa, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer. After market closed today, we issued a press release with details regarding our first quarter 2023 performance and guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023, which can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.altair.com. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the IR section of our website following the conclusion of this call.

During today's call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be considered representative of our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.