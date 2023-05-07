Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.88K Followers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Thiessen - VP, Treasurer

Kemper Isely - Co-President

Todd Dissinger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Mushkin - R5 Capital

Johnny Baldwin - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Natural Grocers Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jessica Thiessen, Vice President, Treasurer for Natural Grocers. Ms. Thiessen, you may begin.

Jessica Thiessen

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Kemper Isely, Co-President; and Todd Dissinger, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, certain information provided during this conference call are forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in the company's most recently filed Forms 10-Q and 10-K. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Today's press release is available on the company's right and a recording of this call will be available on the website at investors.naturalgrocers.com.

Now, I would turn the call over to Kemper.

Kemper Isely

Thank you, Jessica, and good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased with our second quarter results. Sales growth was particularly strong and exceeded our expectations. And as a result, we are raising our comparable store sales guidance for the year. Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.7% or 7% on a 2 year basis. The comp exceeded our expectations as we cycled strong pandemic-related trends and a labor strike at one

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.