Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.88K Followers

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Rudnick - IR

Weilai Zhang - CEO

Edmund Hen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daron Evans - PoC Capital

Jeff Con - private investor

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Envelope Enterprise Holdings Second Half and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Rudnick. Please go ahead.

David Rudnick

Thank you, Marliese. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Good evening to those of you who are joining us from China. Welcome to Antelope Enterprise Holdings second half of fiscal year-end 2022 earnings conference call. With us today are Antelope Enterprises Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Weilai Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Edmund Hen.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Zhang, I would like to address forward-looking statements that may be discussed on the call. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, among others, those regarding revenue, operating expenses, other income and expense, taxes and future business outlook. As for future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements.

The company claims the safe harbor protections for such forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer to the documents filed by the company with the SEC, specifically, the most recent portion on forms 20-F and 6-K, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

And now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Antelope Enterprise's CEO, Mr. Weilai Zhang; and Antelope

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.