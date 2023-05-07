Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 7:58 AM ETSPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC)
SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Clegg - IR

Gene Lowe - President and CEO

Mark Carano - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Damian Karas - UBS

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Lawrence De Maria - William Blair

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti

Walter Liptak - Seaport Research

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SPX Technologies Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like now to hand the conference over to Paul Clegg, VP of Investor Relations and Communications.

Paul Clegg

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Eugene Lowe, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Carano, our Chief Financial Officer.

A press release containing our first quarter 2023 results was issued today after market close. You can find the release and an earnings slide presentation as well as a link to a live webcast of this call in the Investor Relations section of our website at spx.com. I encourage you to review our disclosure and discussion of GAAP results in the press release and to follow along with the slide presentation during our prepared remarks. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until May 11. As a reminder, portions of our presentation and comments are forward-looking and subject to safe harbor provisions. Please also note the risk factors in our most recent SEC filings.

Our comments today will largely focus on adjusted financial results and comparisons will be to the results of continued operations only. You can find

