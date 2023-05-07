Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Costco: Why Munger Likes It And So Should You

Jarco Vianen profile picture
Jarco Vianen
230 Followers

Summary

  • The long-term focus and unique business model make it no surprise that Charlie Munger admires Costco Wholesale Corporation so much.
  • Costco boasts some competitive advantages that will only grow stronger as the company continues to expand in the U.S. and abroad.
  • The financial track record is unmatched in the retail sector with strong earnings and dividend per share growth as well as high returns on invested capital.
  • Valuation-wise, the stock is not that attractive currently, so for now I give it a solid HOLD rating.

Costco Announces Raising Minimum Wage to $16 An Hour

Mario Tama

Investment thesis

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is well-known for being one of Charlie Munger’s favourite businesses. He expressed his love once again during this year's annual shareholder meeting of the Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO).

There are a

The Costco Flywheel Model

The Costco Flywheel Model (Author)

Membership growth trend

Membership growth trend (Annual reports; Author)

Average Sales Per Warehouse

Average Sales Per Warehouse (FY2022 annual report)

Net sales growth trend

Net sales growth trend (Annual reports; Author)

Membership fees growth trend

Membership fees growth trend (Annual reports; Author)

ROIC and ROE trend

ROIC and ROE trend (Annual reports; Author)

EPS and DPS trend

EPS and DPS trend (Annual reports; Author)

Historical PE ratio

Historical PE ratio (Annual reports; Author)

This article was written by

Jarco Vianen profile picture
Jarco Vianen
230 Followers
I’m an individual investor who is just sharing his insights to help you in your investment proces.My strategy is to buy high-quality dividend stocks at reasonable prices with the intention to hold them forever. In the proces, I always look for moats – abilities that give a business competitive advantages. I believe moats are essential for a business to generate great long-term returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.