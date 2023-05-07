Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Week Ahead: Hawkish BOE, U.S. And China CPI, But Is The Fed Really Going To Cut Rates By 75-100 Bp This Year?

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers

Summary

  • The drop in US interest rates helped the yen recover impressively from the sell-off sparked by the Bank of Japan meeting at the end of April.
  • April CPI (May 10) is expected to have risen by 0.4%, which would leave the year-over-year rate unchanged at 5.0%.
  • Sterling reached its best level since last June at the end of last week near $1.2635.
  • China's Q1 GDP was firmer than expected, and this prompted some economists to revise higher this year's growth projections.
  • Germany's March industrial output may garner interest after it reported horrible factory orders data (-10.7%) and French industrial output tumbled by 1.1%.

FED The Federal Reserve System the central banking system of the United States of America.

sasirin pamai

The combination of the US bank stress, the approaching debt ceiling, and the Fed's opening the door to a pause in rates weighed on risk sentiment and dragged the greenback lower. KBW's indices for large and regional bank shares bled

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.