Lumen Technologies: Limited Margin Of Safety
Summary
- Lumen Technologies reported a Q1'23 showing financial metrics continuing to decline, yet the company kept 2023 financial targets.
- The new CEO continues down a path of restructuring the business leading to high risks that system consolation and product reductions further hit weak results.
- The stock isn't appealing at ~5x EV/EBITDA targets due to the limited margin of safety with cash flows near breakeven.
In just a quarter from the disastrous takeover by the new CEO, Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had fallen another 50% heading into the Q1'23 earnings report. The telecom stock has mostly traded sideways after the company provided generally stable financial targets for 2023. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock, though the valuation is more compelling near $2.
Painful Rebuild Continues
The biggest frustration with the start of new CEO Kate Johnson's term was the odd decision to transform a business just transformed by retiring CEO John Storey. Lumen had already divested several businesses and cut a ton of low calorie products, positioning the telecom supposedly for the next growth phase exiting 2022.
Instead, the new CEO took another hatchet to the business since taking over on November 7. On the Q1'23 earnings call, Kate Johnson made the following statement regarding restructuring the business:
Next, we made great progress in dramatically simplifying our product portfolio. We started the year with more than 12,000 Enterprise SKUs and retired more than 60% of them so far just by eliminating legacy products. This simplification positions us well to reduce our Enterprise ordering systems from 10 systems down to three, which will dramatically improve our billing accuracy, it's going to reduce customer care costs, and of course, it's going to improve customer experience overall.
Lumen having 7,200 Enterprise SKUs to cut is absurd as well as still having 10 order systems. The new CEO appears wise to consolidate some of the systems, but the telecom couldn't afford to cut EBITDA in the process of eliminating any legacy products.
The concern here is that all of the damage isn't done. The new CEO wants to eliminate 7 enterprise ordering systems, cut 5 communication platforms to only 1 and upgrade the ERP system. All of these system consolidations will have short-term impacts to the business.
While all of these moves are general simplification plans any corporation should undertake, Lumen still seems on a disruptive path of cutting revenues in the process. Some of those enterprise SKUs are likely to have revenues that will now just disappear.
Sequential Declines
The market generally liked that Lumen beat analyst estimates for the quarter with a $10 million revenue beat. The problem is that revenues slipped 1.6% sequentially to only $3.74 billion.
The telecom actually saw free cash flows turn negative in the quarter due only to a $90 million tax payment. Lumen has gone from generating massive free cash flow amounts to struggling to break even now.
The adjusted EBITDA number plunged to only $1.25 billion in Q1'23. Amazingly, Lumen was producing $1.97 billion worth of quarterly EBITDA before completing a couple of divestitures last year and investing in the business last quarter.
While a lot of this decline was due to the CAF II release and the divestitures, Lumen actually saw EBITDA fall 10% QoQ. The company produced a modified adjusted EBITDA of $1.39 billion in the prior quarter and the guidance for 2023 isn't supportive of any turnaround soon.
Lumen kept guidance for 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 to $4.8 billion. Though this number is in line with the prior outlook, the management team is in essence guiding towards a quarterly run rate dipping from a $5.0 billion run rate now. The telecom will see an average EBITDA dip of $100 million per quarter in order to only hit $4.7 billion for the year.
The company is only guiding to free cash flow generation of $0 to $200 million this year, providing limited margin of safety for the restructuring. The new management team has to actually return the business to growth in order for this investment phase to work.
The telecom hiked capex plans to spend ~$3 billion this year after spending a similar amount last year despite divesting several business units. Lumen could definitely cut capex again and boost free cash flow totals in the short term, but what the company really needs is to achieve revenue growth leading to cash flow expansion.
The market cap is down to only $2.5 billion now with an enterprise value of $21.2 billion based on the net debt levels of $18.7 billion. The stock would normally be very appealing based on these EBITDA levels at $4.7 billion, but the constant restructuring of the business towards limited free cash flows makes the stock one to avoid.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that the new CEO needs to deliver an actual turnaround and a return to growth in order for the stock to be appealing. Lumen has spent far too many time structurally altering the business into lowered EBITDA profits and the rebuild has a lot of risks.
Investors should continue to avoid the stock despite trading at $2.
