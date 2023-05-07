FG Trade Latin

As I write this, NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), a mortgage insurance company, is selling at $23.65 a share. Its EPS is expected to be $3.52 this year and $3.91 next year, according to Seeking Alpha. Its book value is $22.56, excluding marks-to-market of its investment portfolio. So NMIH is selling at:

A 6.7 P/E on expected '23 EPS. That is only 36% of the S&P 500 P/E ratio, near the bottom of the range. Yet NMIH is expected to earn 11% more next year. Curious, right?

The 6.7 P/E translates into a 15% earnings yield (E/P). A 15% bond yield says that bad things are on the horizon and stay bad for a long time.

Only slightly over book value, despite the fact that NMIH owns $187 billion of mortgage insurance in force ("IIF") earning it a 16% return on that book value. And that the present value of the IIF, assuming a 15% annual runoff and a 12% cost of capital, is $12 a share.

These curious valuations cry out for more research into what potential problems lie ahead for NMIH. So let's do that research.

Was there a problem with - Q1 earnings?

NMIH reported earnings last Tuesday. Wall Street was looking for $0.82 a share, according to Seeking Alpha. It reported $0.88. That doesn't seem so bad. And the key details were also not so bad:

Insurance in force (IIF) grew by 17% from a year ago, well more than the 2% grow in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs") mortgage-backed security debt. And while NMIH's IIF grew by only 1.5% during Q1, that compares to 0.0% GSE growth.

The number of delinquent loans fell by 15%, despite housing fears.

Claim payments on its $187 billion of IIF was only $272,000, or 1/10 of a basis point.

The average insurance premium earned after reinsurance costs was 26 bp, flat with the prior quarter.

Operating expenses were lower than a year ago, despite the business growth and inflation.

In other words, Q1 revealed no material issues to explain the dire valuation.

Is there a problem with - Securities risk?

The turmoil in regional bank stocks due to the Federal Reserve's serious anti-inflation efforts could be contributing to NMIH's low valuation. Let's see if the market is on to something.

Deposit flows. Good news here - National Mortgage saw no deposit outflows during Q1. Because it doesn't take deposits.

Securities valuations. As an insurance company, NMIH holds lots of bond investments. At present, it has marked its $5.4 billion of investments down by $171 million after-tax, or about $2 a share. Not good. But NMIH has no reason to sell these investments, so they will be repaid at par. And higher interest rates means that new investments earn the company more interest income. The yield on NMIH's investments therefore rose from 1.9% a year ago to 2.5% this quarter. Several years of increases lie ahead; NMIH's average investment maturity is four years. A one percentage point increase in investment yield adds $0.22 to annual EPS.

Is there a problem with - Credit risk?

Maybe NMIH's great credit quality statistics I noted in the Q1 section above were just an anomaly, and disaster is right around the corner. Very unlikely, for a bunch of reasons:

Single-family housing remains in serious shortage. Check out this history of single-family vacancy rates:

This country is struggling with the biggest shortage in at least 60 years. That's why home prices are holding up so well, despite the sharp rise in mortgage rates.

Market lending standards have been conservative for well over a decade. Check out this chart:

This means that homeownership is in high-quality hands, unlike the subprime boom era leading up to the Financial Crisis.

NMIH has been a conservative underwriter. A reasonable summary of mortgage credit quality is the FICO score. NMIH's average for insurance added during Q1 was a high 762. It averaged over 750 on new business since 2020, which is 90% of its portfolio.

A lot of its IIF has had home price appreciation. 27% of NMIH's IIF was written before 2021, and has at least 26% price appreciation, according to national statistics from the S&P/Case-Shiller Index. Another 38% was written during 2021,and has at least 5% appreciation.

A lot of its IIF has very low mortgage rates. About ⅔ of NMIH's IIF has a mortgage rate below 4%. This benefits the company in two ways. First, the mortgage payments are very affordable and therefore the borrower is less likely to default. Second, the borrower is unlikely to refinance or even move, so this low-risk business should stay on the books for many years.

Can NMIH run into a credit problem? Sure. But considering all of the above factors, a dramatic rise in required claims payments requires a wicked recession or depression.

Is there a problem with - Capital?

NMIH's required regulatory capital at the end of Q1 to support its $187 billion of IIF was $1.2 billion. Its actual capital was $2.5 billion, or $1.3 billion of excess. That is double the excess from two years ago.

How did the excess increase so much? First, NMIH added $700 million in new capital because of its strong earnings. Second, it increased its use of reinsurance, which shifts a lot of NMIH's losses to the reinsurer in the event of a recession. The extra reinsurance reduced the company's required capital as a percent of IIF from 102 bp two years ago to 66 bp today, a substantial 35% improvement.

What NMIH is doing with that excess? To date, it is hanging on to it. NMIH pays no dividend and bought back only $57 million of stock over the past year. Its peers have been much more aggressive returning cash to investors. For example, MGIC returned $453 million to investors over the past year.

We can view NMIH's conservatism in one of two ways. One is that it is prudent to hoard capital with a possible recession looming. The other is that NMIH is hurting its stock valuation by starving its investors. But MGIC's valuation is only slightly higher than NMIH's - a 7.1 P/E - so the jury is out on the answer.

The bottom line is that NMIH has a problem with capital, but it is a great problem - what to with all the excess.

Is there a problem with - Growth?

We finally found something; yes, there is a problem! National mortgage debt growth has ground to a halt because home sales and mortgage refinancing are off sharply due to affordability issues. As I noted above, GSE MBS outstanding didn't grow at all during Q1, and should only grow 2-3% this year and next year, at best. So NMIH's growth will slow to 5% or less for the foreseeable future.

But NMIH, at its 6.7 P/E, is priced for shrinkage, not growth. And it needs only a fraction of its $300 million a year of cash flow to support that growth. So the odds are rapidly growing that NMIH will institute a dividend and get more aggressive buying back stock.

Same old, same old makes NMIH a cheap stock.

Without a major negative catalyst in sight, NMIH should increase its EPS and start to significantly reward investors. That it is great news for a stock priced for disaster.