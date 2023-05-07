Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Aperam S.A. (APEMY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 9:12 AM ETAperam S.A. (APEMY), APMSF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.89K Followers

Aperam S.A. (OTC:APEMY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Maulo - Chief Executive Officer

Sudhakar Sivaji - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Mann - Bank of America

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Tristan Gresser - Exane BNP Paribas

Maxime Kogge - Oddo BHF

Krishan Agarwal - Citibank

Tom Zhang - Barclays

Operator

Good day. And welcome today’s Aperam First Quarter 2023 Results Call. This meeting is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to hand the call over to Tim Di Maulo, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Tim Maulo

Hello. Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. I assume that all you have listened to our management podcast for the quarter. And here we detail the view of the current market environment and the outlook. If you still have work to do, the podcast is always available on website in the investors section for your reference. As usual, this call will always only be on a Q&A. So I now hand back to the operator for the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

The first question comes from Patrick Mann from Bank of America.

Patrick Mann

Thanks very much for the opportunity. Good day. I just wanted to ask the shipment volumes are obviously very weak in the first quarter. The [inaudible] shut down for six weeks have any impact on that? I mean, do you think that without the AOD installation, you would have still had the same level of shipments or as some of the sort of decline in shipments year-over-year attributable to that? That's the first question.

And then the second question I just picked up on something Sudh said in the podcast where he said, for leadership journey, Phase 5, we should expect to see further tangible investments

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.