Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tecnoglass: A Strong Q1 And A Bright Future Ahead

May 08, 2023 8:00 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)APOG, PGTI, NX, AMWD, DOOR
Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
93 Followers

Summary

  • Tecnoglass is a leader in the architectural glass and has established a reputation for high-quality products and exceptional customer service.
  • TGLS is well-positioned to benefit from several tailwinds, including urbanization, sustainable construction practices, increasing government infrastructure spending, and the popularity of glass facades.
  • The firm is managed by its founder who has major incentives and an incredible track record.
  • Despite the recent rally, valuation is not a concern due to an underappreciated story and rock solid profitability / growth prospects.

Architecture details Modern Building Glass facade Exterior

CHUNYIP WONG

Company presentation

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) is a Colombian company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of architectural glass, windows, and aluminum products for residential and commercial construction.

The group offers

This graph shows TGLS US state exposure

Company presentation

This graph shows how the firm is vertically integrated

Company presentation

United States - Urbanization 2020 | Statista

Statista

This graph shows the value of the global green construction market

McKinsey

This graph shows the growth potentiel of the retrofitting market

McKinsey

This graph shows the expected growth of the glass market

Global Market Insight

This graph shows where americans moved in 2022

Where did Americans move in 2022 (CBS)

This graph shows who belong to the Energy Holding Corp

GuruFocus

Financials ratios

Bloomberg

This graph shows the evolution of the margins

Bloomberg

This graph shows my DCF model

Moneychimp

This article was written by

Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
93 Followers
Hello, and welcome to my profile ! I focus my analysis on Growth / Quality names presenting appealing characteristics and strong long-term catalysts. I work on company belonging to various industries no matter the Market cap whether Small / Mid / Large cap. Please, feel free to contact me should you have any questions, suggestions or if you want to debate with me, it would be a great pleasure !

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.