iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 10:02 AM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Zhadkevich - Director of Investor Relations

Quentin Blackford - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brice Bobzien - Chief Financial Officer

Dan Wilson - EVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Allen Gong - JPMorgan

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Nathan Treybeck - Wells Fargo

Cecilia Furlong - Morgan Stanley

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Bill Plovanic - Canaccord

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Operator

Welcome to the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to Stephanie Zhadkevich, Director of Investor Relations, to begin. Stephanie, please go ahead.

Stephanie Zhadkevich

Thank you all for participating in today's call. Earlier today, our iRhythm released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions and reflect management's intentions, beliefs and expectations about future events, strategies, competition, products, operating plans and performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these states. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual and quarterly reports

