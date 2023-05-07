Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Campbell Soup: Waiting To Add More At A Fair Valuation

May 07, 2023 11:16 AM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)
Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • Campbell Soup is fully valued.
  • The dividend yield needs to be higher since most of the returns in the stock are due to the dividend.
  • Expect the stock to go sideways until the market volatility persists.

Campbell Soup 4th Quarter Profits Decline Amid Rising Costs

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

I rated Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) a hold in December 2022 due to its lofty valuation. The stock has gone sideways since then, returning 3.6% (total return) compared to a return of 2.3% for the S&P 500 Index. This stock remains

Campbell Soup Q2 FY 2023 Sales & EPS Growth

Campbell Soup Q2 FY 2023 Sales & EPS Growth (Campbell Soup Investor Presentation)

Campbell Soup Q2 FY 2023 Sales & EPS Growth

Campbell Soup Performance of Goldfish Brand (Campbell Soup Investor Presentation)

Campbell Soup Q2 FY 2023 Sales Bridge

Campbell Soup Q2 FY 2023 Sales Bridge (Campbell Soup Investor Presentation)

Campbell Soup Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Campbell Soup Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Campbell Soup Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow

Campbell Soup Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Campbell Soup Day's Sales in Inventory

Campbell Soup Day's Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations.)

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Campbell Soup ROIC

Campbell Soup ROIC (Seeking Alpha)

Campbell Soup Discounted Cash Flow Model

Campbell Soup Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Campbell Soup Debt

Campbell Soup Debt (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.04K Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPB, VOO, VIS, GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.