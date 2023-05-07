Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Fed And ECB Go Their Own Ways With Interest Rates... For Now

Summary

  • Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank met this week to set policy interest rates, each hiking their targets by 25 basis points.
  • That's where the similarities end: the Fed signaled it probably won’t hike rates again this cycle, while the ECB sent a message that more hikes are all but certain.
  • The US has already seen tighter monetary policy start to pass through to the real economy.

By Eric Winograd

The Fed Takes a Pause to Survey the Landscape

The Fed's decision to pause was based on the cumulative weight from 500 basis points (5.0%) of rate hikes over the past year. Because monetary policy works with a lag, the

Europe's Core Inflation Hasn't Fallen Yet

Bloomberg and AllianceBernstein (AB)

Europe's Core Inflation Hasn't Fallen Yet

Bloomberg and AllianceBernstein (AB)

