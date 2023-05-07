Eric Francis

Annual Meeting Provides Renewed Confidence

Old fashioned intelligence works pretty well.

That was Charlie Munger's take on artificial intelligence at the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting. To be fair to AI, you could train it with transcripts from prior meetings and it would probably replicate fairly closely Warren Buffett's and Charlie Munger's responses to macro questions and general life advice. Nevertheless, the 6-hour question and answer session showed that Warren and Charlie still have not only the intelligence, but the stamina and passion to keep Berkshire on track.

The two elder statesmen also gave the next generation of leaders, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, an expression of confidence and a chance to demonstrate their capabilities. Ajit and Greg were open about issues at Geico and BNSF and gave the impression they are working to improve them. The concerns I had about leadership that I expressed in my last article following a bare bones shareholder letter are being addressed.

I have often viewed Berkshire annual meetings as gatherings of like-minded people for networking and shopping, but rarely a place to get news or clarification on the company's operations. This year's meeting was a pleasant surprise with new details on the insurance business and the thinking behind recent deals. Seeking Alpha has a nice chronological summary of the meeting for those interested in what went on. For the rest of this article, though, I am going to follow my usual format of breaking down the 10-Q by segment, and will inject notes from the meeting where appropriate. I'll finish with a sum-of-the-parts valuation that shows the added earnings power that comes from Alleghany, Pilot, and higher interest rates. With 11% upside to intrinsic value, Berkshire Hathaway is a Buy even after recent increases.

Insurance

Geico makes up about half of Berkshire's insurance premiums earned, and results looked much better in 1Q than they did during 2022. The division swung back to an underwriting profit with a combined ratio of 92.7% in 1Q. Geico has raised premiums to make up for the inflation in claims costs last year. They also greatly cut advertising. Unfortunately, the business has some seasonality and is not expected to do as well all year. Ajit Jain stated he expected Geico to break even on underwriting this year with a combined ratio of 100%, improving to 96% in 2024. Geico is willing to sacrifice some low-margin customers, accepting lower policies in force in exchange for better margins. Ajit does not see customer count increasing until 2025.

One big criticism of Geico has been its failure to adopt telematics as quickly as its peers have. By gathering real time information from drivers, an insurance company can better match price and risk for each policy. Ajit stated that 90% of new customers at Geico are now using telematics, but it will be a challenge to get existing customers to adopt it. Implementation is also a major technical challenge as many different systems are involved and they don't all communicate easily with each other. Still, it is refreshing to see management have acknowledged the issue and are working to improve.

Warren praised Berkshire's other primary insurance business in the meeting, as I have been doing for a while in my articles. Many businesses within the BH Primary group are new in the past decade or so, and Warren called the group "the only successful recent insurance startup". Other new insurance companies focus on their technology and are harmed by lax underwriting standards, but this is not the case at Berkshire.

Reinsurance got some growth as the Alleghany deal brought in Transatlantic Re. When it comes to organic growth, the group is known for its pricing discipline, and they passed up a lot of business at the end of 2022 because of low prices. By the end of 1Q, prices have improved, and the group has written new business which should show up in future quarterly results. The $10 billion reinsurance deal that Berkshire signed with AIG a few years ago was brought up at the meeting. This is going well, with actual losses so far about 96% of what they expected. Berkshire was probably the only insurance company big enough to handle that business. Also, while most insurance companies would match the float liability timing with investments in long term bonds, Berkshire does not need to do this, avoiding mark to market losses as interest rates increased.

Assuming a breakeven year for Geico but annualizing the 1Q results for BH Primary and Reinsurance, I estimate underwriting profit for 2023 at $1.5 billion, compared to break-even last year.

Finally, in insurance income, T-Bill rates at 5% are 100 times better than the 0.05% they were yielding just a little over a year ago. For the year, I am estimating interest income around $4.6 billion.

While Geico remains a work in progress, I am satisfied that management has acknowledged the issues and are working on a plan. The detailed commentary from Warren and Ajit on all the insurance businesses was one of the most transparent discussions on business performance I have seen at the annual meeting, and I hope it continues.

BNSF Railroad

BNSF suffered over a 10% drop in volumes in 1Q compared to last year. The largest decline was in consumer products, with industrial, agricultural, and coal down just low single digits. Fortunately, they were able to generate a slight gain in revenue thanks to price increases. Costs increased across the board, however. Greg Abel acknowledged the gap in operating ratio with other railroads that I have called out before. The company was improving on efficiency on 2020 and 2021 but needed to "reset" in 2022 in Greg's terms to focus on safety. BNSF also remains a work in progress, and I hope to see even more detail from Greg at future annual meetings. Despite the 9% drop in 1Q earnings compared to last year, for the full year, I am estimating a 5% drop in earnings, for a profit of $5.6 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

1Q results for BHE were unusually low, largely from an additional $359 million charge for losses in the 2020 wildfires at PacifiCorp. There was also a one-time deferred tax charge for a new energy profits tax in the UK. Besides that, the electric utilities actually has a small increase in gross margin from last year, and natural gas pipeline income was up 14.6%. The real estate brokerage business swung to a loss this quarter as expected.

Despite the lower pretax income for the group, BHE's tax credits were an even bigger benefit this quarter, resulting in a tax provision of -$363 million compared to -$273 million last year. That takes last quarter's effective tax rate to an amazing -162.8%. Though it's not discussed much outside of my Berkshire articles, this ability to use wind power production tax credits to offset taxes elsewhere in the company remains a valuable advantage of Berkshire's conglomerate structure.

With all these moving parts, it's hard to estimate this year's earnings for these businesses, but I am going with a 5% decline compared to 2022. Offsetting this, however, is a big addition - Pilot Travel Centers.

I was a bit surprised to see Pilot added to BHE as opposed to the retail group. There are good arguments to report it in either place. When I first read the 10-Q, I wondered if Warren was planning to create his own integrated oil company by eventually bringing in Occidental (OXY) but he made news in the annual meeting by clearly stating he is not looking to gain a controlling interest.

It's always fun to hear your own question asked in a Berkshire meeting, and Becky Quick did not disappoint this year as she posed my question about whether Berkshire paid too much for Pilot. As I stated in my article last quarter as well as in the comments to my last article on TravelCenters of America (TA), Berkshire paid $8.2 billion for 41.4% of Pilot, taking their total interest to 80% and valuing the overall company at $19.6 billion. This is over 6 times what BP (BP) is paying for TA, even though Pilot is just 3 times the size of TA. Warren's response was that he indeed wishes he bought 100% of Pilot for the low price he paid for the initial 38.6% stake a few years ago. Linking the purchase price to Pilot's prior year income was not the best strategy when fuel margins were unusually high. The seller also has a put option on the final 20%, which could also require Berkshire to buy when prices are high. Nevertheless, Warren is happy to own Pilot, and he felt the prices for the three different tranches averages out to something fair. Besides its larger size, Pilot owns most of its truck stops, as well as real estate where future ones could be build. TA leases most of its facilities from Service Properties Trust (SVC).

Berkshire owned Pilot of only 2 months of the first quarter, but from the supplemental information in the 10-Q, we see that it earned $225 million on a pre-tax, stand-alone basis in the quarter. Annualizing this and subtracting taxes and noncontrolling interest, I estimate Pilot will earn about $570 million for Berkshire this year.

Adding Pilot's income to my estimate for the rest of BHE, I expect the segment to earn $4.3 billion this year, a 10% increase over 2022.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing was little-discussed at the annual meeting, but the 10-Q provides a detailed breakdown. Revenues and margins were down big at both the building products and consumer products groups. Industrial products stayed remarkably strong, however. Precision Castparts and Lubrizol had strong growth as both their markets and operating issues have turned around. Marmon and IMC were steady, and the group also had inorganic growth from the Alleghany deal.

Berkshire Hathaway 1Q 2023 Form 10-Q

The overall earnings for Manufacturing were still down 8% in the quarter, and I am projecting a similar result for the full year, coming in at $7.9 billion.

Service And Retail

The annual meeting had several digressions about Retail, including some long reminiscences about a couple of deals from the 1960's. These don't tell us much about the current state of the business, but they do indicate that Warren and Charlie have gained a lot of experience over the years about what works and what does not. It will be interesting to see how well this institutional knowledge gets passed on to Greg Abel, who does not have the personal experience in this area.

The service group showed growth this quarter from improvements at NetJets and Flight Safety, as well as inorganic growth from Alleghany. The group now includes Integrated Project Services, a construction management service provider.

The retail group had steady sales with improvements at BH Automotive offsetting declines at the other businesses. Margins have come down, however. Food service distributor McLane showed both sales and margin improvement.

Berkshire Hathaway 1Q 2023 Form 10-Q

For the full year, I am projecting 4% earnings growth, taking the result to $4 billion.

Investment Portfolio

The most important takeaway from the annual meeting on this topic is that Warren does not make much of a distinction between fully owned companies and parts of companies held via common stock ownership. This was clear in comments about Apple (AAPL), which looks like a concentrated position compared to only the stock portfolio but is not as concentrated compared to all of Berkshire's businesses. It was also interesting to hear Warren call Apple a better business than the fully owned ones. He did not elaborate, but based on my understanding of how Warren values companies, he was referring to Apple's exceptional return on equity, generating strong growth with minimal physical capital required (on a GAAP book value basis).

Berkshire was a net seller of about $10.4 billion of stock investments in 1Q. We will have to wait for the 13-F next week to see the details, but we can say that from the top 5 positions listed in the 10-Q that Berkshire sold around $5.2 billion worth of Chevron shares in the quarter.

Author Spreadsheet

This seems like a reasonable move to avoid over-concentration in Energy having bought more Oxy and Pilot in the quarter.

Warren maintained his policy of not discussing specific trades at the meeting, but he was more open than usual about many of his positions:

Japanese Trading Companies (OTCPK:ITOCY) (OTCPK:MITSY) (OTCPK:MSBHF) (OTCPK:SSUMY) (OTCPK:MARUY)

This is a textbook Buffett value play. The companies operate in mature, easily understood businesses and have begun increasing dividends and share buybacks. They earn about 14% return on equity and Berkshire issued yen-denominated bonds at a rate of 0.5% to finance the purchase and hedge the foreign exchange risk. Berkshire now owns 7.4% of each of the five companies and could buy up to 9.9%. Warren expects to own them for "10-20-30-40 years" and brought Greg on his recent trip to Japan to meet the CEO's.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Warren saw TSM as the best chip business but decided to sell based on geopolitical risks over tension with China. Charlie, who advocates de-escalation and free trade with China, clearly disagreed with this move even though he was polite about it at the meeting.

Paramount (PARA)

Warren would not disclose if he made any recent trades, but acknowledged it is never good when a company cuts its dividend. The streaming business is a tough one with too many companies chasing too few viewers, making it hard to raise prices without causing customer churn.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Warren thought Activision and Microsoft (MSFT) have been more than willing to cooperate with regulators to complete this merger, but if certain countries want to block it for political reasons, "that's life in the big city." Warren and Charlie seem to agree with Activision CEO Booby Kotick, who stated outside the meeting that the reasoning behind the UK's blocking of the deal is "irrational".

Capital Management

After the big jump from acquisition of Alleghany in 4Q 2022, insurance float was little changed in 1Q, up $1 billion. Berkshire's cash and T-Bill position was also little changed, up $2.7 billion to $127.7 billion. As noted in the meeting, Berkshire was a buyer of 1-month T-Bills when the yield spiked to around 5.9% on concerns over failure to raise the US debt ceiling.

Share buyback activity picked up in 1Q, at $4.45 billion, or an annualized rate of 2.5% of market cap. Free cash flow has improved with less cash being tied up in working capital like receivables and inventories. The company had $5 billion of free cash flow in the quarter compared to $3.7 billion in 1Q 2022.

Valuation

My regular sum-of-the-parts valuation model is presented below. As I always say, it's not perfect, but it's a consistent methodology quarter after quarter, and what I really pay attention to is the delta between the intrinsic value estimate and market price. This quarter's results show the non-insurance business valuations little-changed. Expected earnings for this year are slightly lower but comparable P/E's are higher. The value of the investment holdings are up 4.7% thanks to increases in share prices in 1Q. This gain is after removing Pilot from this group and adding its earnings to BH Energy.

My methodology causes the value of the insurance businesses to swing from quarter to quarter. In 1Q, it is much higher because of the large increase in investment income as well as my expectation of an underwriting profit this year.

Adding it all up, I now value Berkshire at $362.31 per B share, an upside of 11.9% from market price.

Author Spreadsheet

The 1.4 times book value result is the same multiple as last quarter and in line with the average over the past 10 years.

Looking at buyback activity, we see that shares were purchased in the range of $304-$311 in the quarter. This was up a couple dollars from the range in 4Q 2022 but the amount purchased was higher.

Berkshire Hathaway 1Q 2022 Form 10-Q

Conclusion

The 2023 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting was a major upgrade in transparency about operating issues at Geico and BNSF that concerned me last quarter. Greg Abel and Ajit Jain have started to open up more in the Q&A session as Warren and Charlie continue to express confidence in their leadership. I still want to see more of this, especially from Greg on the topic of BNSF. Still, Warren may be around for several more years and his answer during the meeting provided some reassurance that was needed after a bare bones shareholder letter last quarter.

The first quarter results clearly show the added earnings power from the Alleghany and Pilot deals. The insurance business has also swung back to an underwriting profit while higher interest rates have boosted interest income. Overall, Berkshire's operating profit should increase this year despite a slowing economy.

I have to admit that my Hold rating last quarter was based more on Warren Buffett's low-information shareholder letter than my long-term view of the company. I also probably undervalued the insurance business last quarter, as it did not include the expected recovery in underwriting profit and higher investment income.

The performance at the annual meeting and the updated valuation model showing intrinsic value 11.8% above market price moves the rating back to Buy. As we saw in the general market downturn of 2000-2003, Berkshire's strength in a weak economy we may not give us the lower entry point I was hoping for.