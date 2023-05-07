Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Berkshire Hathaway: Old Fashioned Intelligence

May 07, 2023 11:41 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B
Gary Gambino
Summary

  • At Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, Ajit Jain and Greg Abel provided more candor on issues at Geico and BNSF than we have seen before.
  • Warren Buffett opened up on several stock positions, including his comment that Berkshire does not plan to acquire control of Occidental.
  • The Alleghany and Pilot deals, along with higher interest rates on the cash balance, will more than offset effects of a weak economy, increasing operating earnings this year.
  • My sum-of-the parts model shows about 11% upside to Berkshire's fair value.
  • The increased earning power and renewed confidence in present and future management make Berkshire a Buy.

Annual Meeting Provides Renewed Confidence

Old fashioned intelligence works pretty well.

That was Charlie Munger's take on artificial intelligence at the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting. To be fair to AI, you could train it with

Gary Gambino
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, TANNL, BP, ITOCY, MITSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

