Art Wager

Investment Thesis: In spite of recessionary risk, I take a bullish view on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) given continued growth in travel demand along with a more attractive P/E ratio as compared to a year previously.

In a previous article last month, I made the argument that longer-term growth could lie ahead for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, on the basis of continued growth in the Conrad brand across China.

Since my last article, the stock is up modestly by just under 3%:

investing.com

The purpose of this article is to assess the potential growth trajectory for the stock going forward, taking recently released quarterly results into consideration.

Performance

I had previously pointed out that investors are likely to pay close attention to RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth for the Conrad brand to determine if this brand has the potential for broader revenue growth going forward.

When looking at RevPAR growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we can see that as compared to the same quarter in the previous year, RevPAR for Conrad Hotels & Resorts was up by 77.8% while RevPAR growth across Asia Pacific was the highest of all five regions at 91.2%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q1 2023 Earnings Release

That said, with RevPAR of $192.52 for Conrad Hotels & Resorts for Q4 2022, growth for the brand has been modest since the last quarter. Additionally, ADR (or the average daily rate) for the brand had fallen from $300.96 in Q4 2022 to $282.82 in Q1 2023. This appears to indicate that the capacity for the brand to further raise price is limited - and we are starting to see a plateau in RevPAR growth accordingly.

One of my reasons for taking a bullish view on Hilton Worldwide Holdings was the argument that even if lower-priced brands start to see pressure on revenue growth as a result of rising prices - revenue for luxury brands including Conrad Hotels & Resorts and the Waldorf Astoria should continue to see strong revenue growth.

That said, we have seen in the case of Conrad that RevPAR growth has showed signs of plateauing.

Moreover, even though brands such as Conrad and Waldorf Astoria show the highest RevPAR among the brands - they do not show the highest revenue for the company overall.

When taking into account total revenue by brand for a particular quarter (which is calculated as the number of rooms x occupancy x RevPAR for each brand - we can see that the Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Hotels & Resorts brands both show the highest percentage share of revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings - both pre and post-pandemic:

Percentage Revenue Contribution by Brand (Q1 2019)

Percentages calculated by author using SQL - using data sourced from Q1 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Earnings Release. Bar chart generated by author using Python.

Percentage Revenue Contribution by Brand (Q1 2023)

Percentages calculated by author using SQL - using data sourced from Q1 2023 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Earnings Release. Bar chart generated by author using Python.

For Q1 2023, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hampton by Hilton collectively accounted for 45% of total revenue - while that of Conrad and Waldorf Astoria both accounted for 6% of total revenue.

In this regard, while higher-priced brands may have more scope to raise prices heading into the summer months - lower demand among lower-priced brands could lead to pressure on overall revenue.

In the case of the Hampton by Hilton brand (the largest brand by revenue for Q1 2023) - RevPAR for Q1 2023 came in at $85.24, down very slightly from $85.56 in Q4 2022. It is notable that ADR came down slightly from $126.88 to $124.90 over this period.

This would suggest that scope for the brand to raise price is limited - demand has largely recovered since COVID and the capacity for leisure consumers to engage in "revenge travel" is diminishing as a result of macroeconomic concerns. While seasonal demand is expected to pick up heading into the summer months - it remains to be seen as to whether there will still be substantial growth from that of last year.

Risks and Looking Forward

From an earnings standpoint, we can see that the P/E ratio for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is trading at a 1-year low, while earnings per share has continued to see growth over the same period.

ycharts.com

In this regard, the initial enthusiasm that we saw in anticipation of a recovery in the stock post-COVID appears to have diminished. Investors seem to be more apprehensive on the stock given concerns that there is a limit to which revenue growth can continue given macroeconomic concerns.

With that being said, this could also present an opportunity for upside if performance in the summer months turns out better than expected. While revenue growth has been showing signs of plateauing across major brands - overall demand is still remaining vibrant.

The company has reported that it expects the second half of 2023 to be challenging, as recessionary risk threatens consumer spending. While this may mean that we see less demand among higher-priced brands, I take the view that more competitively priced brands such as Hampton by Hilton can continue to cater for hotel demand going forward and ultimately bolster revenues on a volume basis. For this brand in particular, total rooms is up by over 23% since Q1 2019 (from 254,264 rooms to 315,243 rooms in Q1 2023), and occupancy remains at a similar level (68.20% for Q1 2023 versus 68.60% in Q1 2019).

Conclusion

To conclude, recessionary fears may place pressure on revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, as with other companies in the industry. With that being said, I take the view that the stock is trading at good value on an earnings basis and overall revenue could still see a rise in the summer months. In my view, the stock could see a rebound to above the $150 level as last seen earlier this year if earnings growth continues from here. While not without risk, I continue to take a bullish view on Hilton Worldwide Holdings.