Eric Francis

May 6th proved to be a once-a-year event, where shareholders and fans of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and its chairman Warren Buffett show up to Omaha, Nebraska for the company's annual shareholders meeting. The weekend long event is often considered the Woodstock of Capitalism, with tens of thousands in attendance. With the exception of state controlled Saudi Aramco, Berkshire Hathaway is the largest publicly traded non-technology company on the planet. Its sheer size, with a market capitalization of $716 billion as of this writing, makes it an incredibly important part of the US and global economies. And Mr. Buffett's influence over the investment community, in politics, and economically, makes knowing what he is thinking unbelievably important. During the event, he and his partner Charlie Munger answered a number of questions and provided a great deal of insight into what they think, not only about the future of Berkshire Hathaway but also about the economy more broadly.

Starting with the Berkshire Hathaway's numbers

Although there were many aspects of the first two days of the event that we could focus on, the marquee event in question were the public presentation and question and answer sessions starring both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. They started off this event talking largely about how well Berkshire Hathaway itself is doing from a fundamental perspective. After all, the company did just report financial results covering the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. There were some negative developments in this. But on the whole, the data provided shows that the company is still quite healthy.

Berkshire Hathaway

The first thing I will focus on is revenue. During the quarter, the insurance and industrial conglomerate generated sales of $85.39 billion. This represents a 20.5% increase over the $70.84 billion the company generated only one year earlier. In a vacuum, these numbers look quite positive. Of course, we should break down the figures some. One area that was a true bright spot for the company was its insurance business. Revenue there totaled $22.19 billion. That's 17.7% above the $18.85 billion generated one year earlier. With the exception of GEICO, every major reportable unit under the insurance umbrella benefited from an increase in the value of premiums written.

Berkshire Hathaway

Though less impressive, BNSF, also known as Burlington Northern Santa Fe, saw a revenue increase, with sales growing from $5.97 billion to $6.02 billion. This increase came about even as freight volumes transported by the company decreased year over year, dropping about 10.3%. A 14% increase in average revenue per car/unit resulting from higher fuel surcharges that came about because of higher fuel prices and increased rates that the company was able to charge, more than offset the decline in volume. Berkshire Hathaway Energy reported a revenue increase from $6.02 billion to $6.45 billion. At present, Berkshire Hathaway itself owns 92% of that enterprise. Another growth area involved McLane, a grocery and food service distribution business. Revenue there jumped from $12.52 billion to $13.06 billion. And finally, the service and retail portion of the company reported a sales increase from $9.12 billion to $9.93 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway

This is not to say that there were no weak spots for the company. The most obvious when looking at the fundamental data is on the manufacturing side. Revenue here dipped slightly from $18.42 billion to $18.29 billion. Even though industrial product revenue spiked from $7.48 billion to $8.86 billion, both building products and consumer products categories reported declines. On the building products side, sales fell largely because of the weakness in housing. For instance, Clayton Homes reported a 10.7% decline in revenue year over year. Meanwhile, the drop associated with consumer products was driven by a reduction in certain apparel and footwear operations, combined with lower revenue at the company’s Forest River business. Revenue they are plunged 38.6% as unit volumes plunged 44%. Given that the company focuses on the production of RVs, pontoon boats, cargo trailers, and other similar vehicles, this decline is not shocking. For years now, the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulus money has fueled strong demand in this market. It was only a matter of time before weakness would come about.

What the overall revenue numbers do obscure, however, is that the company's total revenue has been bolstered not by strong demand but, instead, by acquisitions. The clearest example to see here involves the company's recent acquisition of Pilot Travel Centers that included $14.4 billion in assets coming onto the firm. Revenue in the most recent quarter associated with that enterprise was $9.51 billion. In addition to this, the company also benefited from its $11.5 billion acquisition of Alleghany Corporation. Had both of these enterprises been on the company's books at the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year, revenue for the first quarter then would have been $87.55 billion. That means that overall revenue would have declined modestly compared to what it was in the first quarter of last year.

Berkshire Hathaway

On the bottom line, the picture for the company was particularly robust. Net income of $35.50 billion dwarfed the $5.58 billion reported one year earlier. Although it is worth mentioning that this was driven largely by a $36.74 billion swing in investment and derivative contract gains. Even though this is the case, it did not stop operating cash flow for the company from rising from $6.83 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to $8.69 billion in the first quarter of this year. We don't, unfortunately, have pro forma cash flow data associated with the aforementioned acquisitions. But we do know that net profits for the first quarter would have been $5.67 billion in 2022 had Berkshire Hathaway owned those enterprises for the entire quarterback then.

Berkshire Hathaway

There were a couple of other fundamental data points that I felt were worth talking about. One of these involved the company's float. This is basically the capital that its insurance operations afford it to invest in attractive opportunities. At the end of the 2022 fiscal year, this number came in at $164.11 billion. This was up from $129.42 billion at the end of 2019. Fast forward to the end of the first quarter, and this figure increased further to $165.13 billion. If this increase seems small for a company that generates as much cash flow as Berkshire Hathaway does, keep in mind that the conglomerate allocated around $4.44 billion toward share buybacks during the first quarter. In addition to this, the company also allowed the sum of its cash and treasury bills to grow from $125.03 billion to $127.67 billion. During his comments, Mr. Buffett mentioned that, in April, the company allocated around $400 million toward additional share buybacks. This slowdown in purchases allowed the company, he estimated, to grow its float by another roughly $7 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway

More likely than not, things will go pretty well for Berkshire Hathaway this year. Some of the most important operating segments of the company have reported year over year increases in profits. But not every unit has. Although there likely will be some weakness in manufacturing moving forward, as well as in both BNSF and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Mr. Buffett did state that profits associated with its insurance operations, combined with the aforementioned investment income, will likely pay off well for the company this year.

Thoughts on big names

As always, there's a tremendous amount of speculation regarding what Berkshire Hathaway may do with all of its capital. Not only that, it also has a tremendous investment portfolio that it makes decisions on from time to time. Its largest holding, accounting for nearly 40% of its publicly traded holdings, is in consumer technology giant Apple (AAPL). At present, Berkshire Hathaway owns about 5.6% of the business. Given that the holding is currently worth $155.4 billion, some speculation might have been circulating that Berkshire Hathaway would eventually unload some of this position. This, however, seems unlikely. In fact, at one point during the event, Mr. Buffett claimed that Apple is ‘different’ and that it is ‘a better business than any we own’.

Included in that $155.4 billion figure is the 4.7% increase in share price that Apple experienced on May 5th after announcing financial results covering the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. That alone added nearly $7 billion in value to Berkshire Hathaway’s stake. This increase for the consumer technology giant came about as revenue exceeded analysts’ expectations by $2 billion and earnings per share were $0.09 higher than what the market was anticipating. The company did experience some weakness. For instance, Mac sales were down 31.3%, while iPad sales dropped 12.7%. However, the company did experience a 5.4% rise in service revenue and a 1.5% increase in iPhone sales. On top of this, the company also announced a new $90 billion share buyback.

Apple

Another interesting topic to me involved the company's 23.5% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY). For some time now, market pundits and analysts had suggested that Berkshire Hathaway might eventually acquire the entire enterprise. But during these shareholders event, Mr. Buffett dashed any hopes of this occurring, saying that ‘we’re not going to buy control. … We wouldn't know what to do with it’. This doesn't mean that Berkshire Hathaway will sell the steak anytime soon. Mr. Buffett is known as a long-time holder of many of the companies that Berkshire Hathaway has allocated capital to. One of the longest bets that the company has made involved its purchase of stock in The Coca-Cola Company (KO). The initial shares purchased were acquired back in 1988 and have gone on to create significant value for the conglomerate and its shareholders.

Political and economic concerns

During this shareholder event, one topic that came up was the overall state of the economy, which included recent rumblings in the banking industry. In particular, Mr. Buffett zeroed in on Silicon Valley Bank. He seemed confident that, during these times, the FDIC will continue to offer coverage on uninsured deposits. These are deposits in excess of $250,000 per account. His claim was that, ‘it would’ve been catastrophic’ had the government not decided to backstop all depositors after the bank had failed. This follows my own thinking. During this crisis, I have often thought that it is unwise not to ensure 100% of deposits, irrespective of how large they are. Doing so would cost virtually nothing and would eliminate the risk of bank runs forever.

This is not to say that banks are entirely out of the woods just yet. Although the initial crisis is likely over, both Mr. Buffett and Mr. Munger had a rather negative view of the commercial real estate market. For those who don't follow that space, it's important to note that around half of all office space in the US is currently empty. As leases come due, and companies either renew on more favorable terms, or don't renew it all because of a massive shift to work from home, there are worries that there will be, in the words of Mr. Munger, a ‘hollowing out of the downtowns in the United States and elsewhere in the world’. His view on the matter is that this phenomenon will be ‘quite significant and quite unpleasant’. Mr. Buffett, on the other hand, seemed to focus more on the short-term picture when it comes to commercial real estate. He mentioned how commercial property values have been driven higher by the easy accessibility of non-recourse debt. And with higher interest rates already here and more and more mortgages maturing and needing refinancing every day, the increase in interest expense could prove painful for all parties involved.

On the political side of things, there wasn't a great deal of discussion. But there were some points made. Mr. Buffett stressed that there seems to be growing ‘tribalism’ in Washington. This, in turn, causes people to talk past each other and to ignore legitimate concerns that each side might have. He went on to say that, ‘we have to refine, in a certain way, our democracy as we go along’. But he did follow this up with his long-held belief that, if he still had a choice to be born in any country in the world today, he would still pick the US.

Technology and innovation

One topic that I was not expecting a great deal of discussion on was technology and innovation. A lot of the initial focus on this front involved AI. Mr. Buffett claimed that he was ‘a little bit worried’ about the ramifications of AI on the economy because ‘it can do amazing things’. But he also asserted that it would never replace people like Ajit Jain, the head of Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance operations. Mr. Munger discussed the topic of AI in a bit more depth. In alignment with Mr. Buffett’s views, he stated that ‘I am personally skeptical of some of the hype that has gone into artificial intelligence. I think old fashioned intelligence works pretty well’.

His overall view invoked a discussion of the atom bomb during World War Two. He claimed that it was enormously important that we invented the bomb when we did. But at the same time, would it be good for the world for the next 200 years after its creation? This is essentially a Pandora's Box question whereby once something is unleashed, it will be virtually impossible to contain again. And his concern is that AI might be able to change everything in the world except how men think and behave. Both executives talked a bit about robotics. Mr. Munger even went on to say that ‘we’re going to see a lot more robotics in the world’.

Another topic that is most certainly not worthy involves cryptocurrency. This was an area that I particularly appreciated. After all, my view is very much along the lines of the views of both Mr. Buffett and Mr. Munger. Even though Mr. Buffett stated that people may be losing faith in the dollar, he asserted that it is the only viable reserve currency. He likened cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to ‘tokens’ and stated that it is essentially a joke to think of them as a possible reserve currency for the future. Mr. Munger has been even harsher when it comes to cryptocurrency. At various times in the past, he likened it to rat poison and has suggested that the us ban it outright. It does not seem as though those thoughts have changed.

Historically speaking, Berkshire Hathaway has not exactly been a technology-oriented company. For the most part, this remains true today. But this doesn't mean that they aren't using technology to their advantage. The businesses that can benefit from robotics are implementing them. In addition to this, technology is even getting into the insurance side of the business. With the rise of electric vehicles, many OEMs are selling insurance at the point of sale to their customers. Recognizing electric vehicles as the future of transportation, it was revealed that GEICO is exploring the possibility of selling insurance at the point of sale to electric vehicle buyers as well.

Succession and the future of value investing

During the event, there was some discussion regarding succession. Once again, Mr. Buffett reiterated that, at this moment, Greg Abel will take charge after he is no longer in this world. But one interesting discussion that evolved from this was spurred by a question about the possibility of corporate raiders taking over Berkshire Hathaway, demolishing its culture, and squeezing every bit of short-term profit possible out of the conglomerate. As of March 8th of this year, Mr. Buffett owned a 15.6% economic interest in Berkshire Hathaway and had a 31.6% stake in its voting decisions. Because of this, such a strategy today would be all but impossible.

After he passes away, his ownership will go to various charitable foundations. From there, it will be sold off. However, back in 2020, he estimated that these sales will take between 12 and 15 years to complete. During that time, the foundations, which would likely be ideologically aligned with him, will still have voting control over a large portion of the company's stock. And since Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend, he estimates that the overall value of the enterprise might be around $1.5 trillion before this process is complete. At that size, he claimed, it would be virtually impossible for anybody to take over the business with a large enough stake to internally change the culture.

And finally, one topic that resonated with me involved the value investing ideology. This is something that resonates with me because it is the investment philosophy that I follow as well. What I found particularly striking is just how different Mr. Buffett’s opinion on the matter was from Mr. Munger’s. The latter made the claim that there are far too many wealth managers in the US, and that such large amounts of capital existing in the market will make it very difficult for value investors define attractive opportunities. As a result, they should get used to making less because of the increased competition. On the other hand, Mr. Buffett stated that he believed that there actually exists more opportunity today than in the past. While there is a lot of money out there, the ease of that money creates opportunities because those with access to it often do ‘dumb things’. At its core, value investing is the product of market participants mispricing securities. So if there are a lot of people out there doing ‘dumb things’, Mr. Buffett’s view should turn out to be true.

Takeaway

All things considered, the annual shareholders meeting of Berkshire Hathaway has proven to be an incredible experience. Although I was not fortunate enough to go there in person, I was able to live stream the event. I found the discussions during this time to be intriguing and, in some respects, awe inspiring. Clearly, the culture created at the company by both Mr. Buffett and Mr. Munger continues to thrive. The company generates tremendous cash flow that it is using to reward shareholders through continued growth and share buybacks. And while it is a sad truth that neither Mr. Buffett or Mr. Munger will be with us forever, the legacy that they continue to craft will live on and will serve as a guide to those who wish to live a wealth-filled life, not only from a financial perspective, but from a personal and professional perspective as well.