Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ørsted A/S (DNNGY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 11:03 AM ETØrsted A/S (DNNGY), DOGEF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.89K Followers

Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mads Nipper - Group President and CEO

Daniel Lerup - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kristian Johansen - SEB

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Peter Bisztyga - Bank of America

Casper Blom - Danske Bank

Harry Wyburd - Exane

Lars Heindorff - Nordea

Samuel Arie - UBS

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Robert Pulleyn - Morgan Stanley

Mark Freshney - Credit Suisse

Dominic Nash - Barclays

David Paz - Wolf Research

Louis Boujard - ODDO

Klaus Kehl - Nykredit

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Casper Blom - Danske Bank

Operator

Welcome to this Orsted interim report for the first quarter of 2023. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in listen-only-mode, and afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's speaker is Group President and CEO; Mads Nipper and CFO, Daniel Lerupp. Speakers, please begin.

Mads Nipper

Thank you very much, and welcome to this call. I'm very pleased with the financial results of the first quarter. In the quarter, we realized all-time high earnings from our offshore sites and the group's financial performance was in line with our expectations. During the first quarter, we made good progress on our strategy, and I'll start with highlighting the final investment decision for our 920-megawatt Taiwanese project, Greater Changhua 2b and 4. I'm extremely proud of this achievement, which once again demonstrates the fact that Orsted is primed and ready to build and operate large-scale offshore wind projects in Taiwan. Our experience in Asia Pacific, combined with our technical expertise, financial capabilities and close collaboration with stakeholders form a robust business case which will create long-term value. The grid capacity of the project was awarded back in June 2018 in Taiwan's first competitive price-based auction with no mandatory local content requirements.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.