Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

S&P 500: Range Expansion - Week Starting 8th May (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
11.06K Followers

Summary

  • Key technical levels and patterns in the S&P 500 across all timeframes.
  • Current and future drivers of price action.
  • My call for next week.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

It's been a volatile week for the S&P 500 (SPY), and already the May range is larger than April's. There were four lower closes in a row into Friday's open, but NFP saved the bulls. Cancel the recession. But then, wouldn't this

SPX Monthly

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

SPX Weekly

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

SPX Daily

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
11.06K Followers
Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' Trend follower and market timer. All time frames, all instruments. Wherever I see an edge, I trade it.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.