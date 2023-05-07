Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gold On The Verge Of Breakout Amid Financial Instability

Muhammad Umair
Summary

  • The collapse of First Republic Bank sparks selling among regional banks, signaling a bullish gold market as investors seek safe havens.
  • The ISM Manufacturing report shows continued contraction in manufacturing activity, potentially driving investors toward the gold market for stability.
  • The gold market's bullish structure remains strongly bullish with the probability of breaking the key level of $2,075.
  • The SPDR Gold Trust has successfully breached the bull flag, and the current correction in the gold market presents a robust buying opportunity for GLD at the point of the breakout.

GLD Fifth Anniversary Celebration Hosted By SPDR Gold Shares

Larry Busacca

The escalating regional banking crisis is significantly affecting the US economy, prompting investors to seek more secure investment options. Amidst this financial instability, gold price (XAUUSD:CUR) has risen as a reliable refuge, displaying heightened fluctuations and expanding momentum. Nevertheless, the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Market Yield on US Treasury Security at 3-month Constant Maturity

Market Yield on US Treasury Security at 3-month Constant Maturity (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Total Nonfarm

Total Nonfarm (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Employment Cost Index

Employment Cost Index (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Gold Monthly Chart

Gold Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Gold Quarterly Chart

Gold Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Gold Quarterly Chart

Gold Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

GLD Monthly Chart

GLD Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Gold Weekly Chart

Gold Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

