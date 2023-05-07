Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Coca Cola Icecek Sanayi As ADR (COCAL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Coca Cola Icecek Sanayi As ADR (OTC:COCAL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Çiçek Uşaklıgil Özgüneş - Investor Relations and Treasury Director

Burak Başarır - Chief Executive Officer

Andriy Avramenko - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hanzade Kılıçkıran - JP.Morgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Coca-Cola First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. I will now hand over to your host, Mrs. Çiçek Özgüneş, Investor Relations and Treasury Director. Please, ma'am, go ahead.

Çiçek Uşaklıgil Özgüneş

Thank you. Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first quarter 2023 results webcast. I'm here with Burak Başarır, our Chief Executive Officer, and Andriy Avramenko, our Chief Financial Officer. Following Mr. Başarır and Mr. Avramenko presentation, we will turn the call over for your questions.

Before we begin, please kindly be advised of our cautionary statements. The conference call may contain forward looking management comments, including projections. This should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language contained in our earnings release. A copy of our earnings release and financials are available on our website.

Now let me turn the call over to Mr. Burak Başarır. Sir.

Burak Başarır

Thank you, Çiçek. Good morning and good afternoon everyone. It's a pleasure to be speaking with you today. Thank you for joining our webcast. Andriy and I will take you over through our first quarter operating highlights, and then we will turn into a Q&A session at the end of the presentations.

As you would remember, we announced our 2023 guidance early in the year, which included certain assumptions and accounted for many risks. However, a lot of change since then. Turkey was hit by one of the country's most catastrophic earthquakes in early February that displaced over 5 million people.

