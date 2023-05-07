Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 11:41 AM ETPark-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.89K Followers

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Crawford - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Fogarty - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Dave Storms - Stonegate

Yilma Abebe - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the ParkOhio First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is also being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that certain statements made on today’s call may be forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. A list of relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in the earnings press release as well as in the company’s 2022 10-K, which was filed on March 16, 2023, with the SEC.

Additionally, the company may discuss adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income and EBITDA as defined on a continuing operations or consolidated basis. These metrics are not measures of performance under generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of EPS to adjusted EPS, operating income to adjusted operating income and net income attributable to ParkOhio’s common shareholders to EBITDA as defined, please refer to the company’s recent earnings release.

I’ll now turn the conference over to Mr. Matthew Crawford, Chairman, President and CEO.

Matthew Crawford

Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone to our first quarter 2023 conference call. I know it’s a busy day on the earnings side for everyone. So we’ll jump right into the numbers, but I did want to make three comments quickly. First, continuing operations showed an all-time record quarterly revenue in our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.