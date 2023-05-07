Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 11:44 AM ETSunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.89K Followers

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shantanu Agrawal - Investor Relations

Mike Rippey - Chief Executive Officer

Katherine Gates - President

Mark Marinko - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley

Nathan Martin - Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s SunCoke Energy First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Bethany, and I will be the moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Shantanu Agrawal, VP of Finance and Treasurer with SunCoke Energy. Please go ahead.

Shantanu Agrawal

Thanks, Bethany. Good morning and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss SunCoke Energy’s first quarter 2023 results.

With me today are Mike Rippey, Chief Executive Officer; Katherine Gates, President; and Mark Marinko, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following management’s prepared remarks, we’ll open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website, and a replay will be available later today. If we do not get to your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team.

Before I turn things over to Katherine, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on today’s call regarding future expectations constitute forward-looking statements. The cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in our SEC filings apply to the remarks we make today. These documents are available on our website as are reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today’s call.

With that, I’ll now turn things over to Katherine.

Katherine Gates

Thanks, Shantanu. Good morning and thank you for joining us on today’s call. Earlier today, we announced SunCoke Energy’s first quarter results. I

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.