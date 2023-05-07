Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 11:46 AM ETPrimo Water Corporation (PRMW), PRMW:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.89K Followers

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Kathol - Vice President, Investor Relations

Tom Harrington - Chief Executive Officer

David Hass - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Peter Lukas - CJS

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

John Zamparo - CIBC

Kevin Grundy - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Primo Water Corporation Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded today, Thursday, May 4, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jon Kathol, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jon Kathol

Welcome to Primo Water Corporation’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. All participants are currently in listen-only mode. This call will end no later than 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call is being webcast live on Primo Water’s website at primollwatercorp.com and will be available for playback there for 2 weeks. This conference call contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the company’s future financial and operational performance. These statements should be considered in connection with cautionary statements and disclaimers contained in the Safe Harbor statements in this morning’s earnings press release and the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with securities regulators.

The company’s actual performance could differ materially from these statements, and the company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by applicable law. A reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures discussed during the call with the most comparable measures in accordance with GAAP when the data is capable of being estimated, is included in the company’s first quarter earnings announcement released

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.