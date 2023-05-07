Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 11:48 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.89K Followers

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Dodds - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

William Kozy - Chairman & Interim Chief Executive Officer

Alex Shvartsburg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Wise - Stifel Financial

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Matthew Taylor - Jefferies

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the LivaNova PLC First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Matthew Dodds, LivaNova's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Please go ahead, sir.

Matthew Dodds

Thank you, Bailey and welcome to our conference call and webcast discussing LivaNova's financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Joining me on today's call are Bill Kozy, our Chair of the Board of Directors and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Alex Shvartsburg, our Chief Financial Officer; and Briana Gotlin, Director of Investor Relations.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the discussions during this call will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent filings and documents furnished to the SEC, including today's press release that is available on our website. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement. Also, the discussions will include certain non-GAAP financial measures with respect to our performance, including but not limited to sales results which will all be stated on a constant currency basis. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release which is available on our website. We have also posted an earnings update to our website that summarizes the points of today's

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.