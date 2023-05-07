Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

India's Economy Continues To Expand As Inflation Moderates

May 07, 2023 1:03 PM ETEPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • The Indian economy showed rapid growth in 2022, the second consecutive year of strong recovery following deep economic contraction in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The index of industrial production, which generally shows considerable monthly volatility, recorded growth of 5.6% y/y in February.
  • Although manufacturers signalled higher operating costs in April — linked to fuel, metals, transportation and some other raw materials — the overall rate of inflation remained below its long-run average despite quickening since March.

Map of India on digital display

da-kuk

The Indian economy showed rapid growth in 2022, the second consecutive year of strong recovery following deep economic contraction in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to India's National Statistical Office, the First Advance Estimate for real GDP growth for

india GDP

india PMI

India SBAI

India PMI

India inflation

India FDII

India

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.77K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.