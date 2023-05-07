Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 12:04 PM ETSilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.89K Followers

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Magids - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Sean Woolverton - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Adam - Chief Operating Officer

Chris Abundis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Geoff Jay - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is David and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the SilverBow Resources First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Jeff Magids, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Jeff Magids

Thank you, David and good morning everyone. Thank you very much for joining us for our first quarter 2023 conference call. With me on the call today are Sean Woolverton, our CEO; Steve Adam, our COO; and Chris Abundis, our CFO.

Yesterday afternoon, we posted a new corporate presentation to our website and will occasionally refer to it during this call. We encourage listeners to download the latest materials. Please note that we may make references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to their closest GAAP measure in the earnings press release. Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our documents on file with the SEC, which are also available on our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Sean.

Sean Woolverton

Thank you, Jeff, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call this

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.