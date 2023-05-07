Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PLDT, Inc. (PHI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 1:45 PM ETPLDT Inc. (PHI), PHTCF
PLDT, Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Vergel de Dios - Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Alfredo Panlilio - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeremiah De La Cruz - Senior Vice President

Danny Yu - Chief Finance Officer

Shailesh Baidwan - President, Voyager Innovations and PayMaya Philippines

Francis Bautista - Vice President

Marilyn Victorio-Aquino - Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Arthur Pineda - Citi

Hussaini Saifee - UBS

Aishwarya VR - JPMorgan

Melissa Vergel de Dios

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss the company's financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023. A copy of today's presentation is posted on our website.

For those who have not been able to do so, you may download the presentation from www.pldt.com under the Investor Relations section. Kindly note that this briefing is being recorded. Podcast of this event will be available on our website after the call. QR codes for the presentation, the MD&A, FS and the podcast are on the screen and in the confirmation notices e-mailed to you.

In today's presentation, we have with us our Chairman, Mr. Manny Pangilinan; Al Panlilio, our President and CEO; Mr. Danny Yu, our newly appointed Chief Finance Officer; Attorney Marilyn Aquino, our CorSec and Chief Legal Officer; Mr. Shailesh Baidwan, President of Voyager Innovations and PayMaya Philippines as well as other members of the PLDT management.

At this point, let me turn the floor over to Mr. Panlilio to begin the presentation.

Alfredo Panlilio

Thank you, Melissa. Good afternoon to all and thank you for joining us today. I'm happy to report the first quarter result. But as you all know, the first quarter has been very tough for us, challenges that

