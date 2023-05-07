Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.9K Followers

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Harold Bevis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andy Cheung - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - NOBLE Capital

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Barry Haimes - Sage Asset Management

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research Associates

Steven Martin - Slater Capital Management

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the CVG’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During this presentation, all parties will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions with instructions to follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Andy Cheung

Thank you, operator. And welcome everyone to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is Harold Bevis, President and CEO of CVG. This morning, we’ll provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our first quarter 2023 results, after which, we’ll open the call for questions. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast and a supplemental earnings presentation is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost-saving initiatives and new product initiatives, among others.

Actual results may differ from anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may include, but not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which CVG operates, fluctuations in the production volumes of vehicles for which CVG is a supplier, financial covenant compliance and liquidity, risks associated with conducting business in foreign countries and currencies and other risks as detailed in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.