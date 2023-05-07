Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

R1 RCM, Inc. (RCM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 2:42 PM ETR1 RCM Inc. (RCM)
R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Atif Rahim - Head, Investor Relations

Lee Rivas - Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Williams - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Stephanie Davis - SVB Securities

Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Vikram Kesavabhotla - Baird

Jeff Garro - Stephens

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the R1 RCM First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Atif Rahim, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Atif Rahim

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. Certain statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, any statements about our future growth, plans and performance, including statements about our strategic and cost-saving initiatives, our liquidity position or growth opportunities and our future financial performance are forward-looking statements.

These statements are often identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, designed, may, plan, project, would and similar expressions or variations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made on today's call involve risks and uncertainties. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law.

Our actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements

