Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (SBIG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 3:12 PM ETSpringBig Holdings, Inc. (SBIG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.9K Followers

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Flanagan – Investor Relations

Jeff Harris – Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Chairman

Paul Sykes – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to SpringBig's Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, SpringBig's Investor Relations, Ryan Flanagan. Sir, please begin.

Ryan Flanagan

Thank you. Hi, everyone, and thanks for joining our Q1 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Harris, our CEO, Founder and Chairman; and Paul Sykes, our CFO. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website. During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals. These comments are based on our plans, predictions and expectations as of today, which may change over time. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors outlined in our 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023.

Also during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results. Please refer to our earnings release on our Investor Relations website for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures as well as additional context on our key operating metrics. And finally, this call in its entirety is being webcast from our Investor Relations website at www.investors.springbig.com, and an audio replay will be available on our website

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.