Introduction

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LULU) has had a big jump in price of ~30% since March due to a recent earnings beat and revised forecasts. Recent growth has been impressive with a 25% 5 year revenue CAGR and a 28% 5 year EPS CAGR. However, future growth is expected to slow down slightly to the 15-20% range over a longer period of time. My valuation approach estimates a current fair value of around $350 which justifies a hold for current investors.

Future Growth Drivers

Management originally initiated a growth strategy in 2019 called the power of three. This growth strategy targeted a double in net revenue by 2023. The key categories targeted to drive this growth were men's revenue, digital, and international. These segments allowed LULU to achieve their goal of doubling net revenue ahead of schedule in 2022. I believe these categories will continue to be key in growth moving forward. Additionally, management has released a new vision for what they see as the key growth drivers for the next 5 years. These three pillars are product innovation, guest experience, and market expansion. Product innovation includes new technology innovation such as their Senseknit zoned compression for their running category. They also have the opportunity to expand into new categories as they have shown in 2022 with their expansion into golf, tennis, hiking, and footwear. Overall, management has a clear vision for future growth and has many levers to pull to drive that growth which puts them in an advantageous position.

Q4 2022 Inforgraphic

How Much Room Is Left?

Some may raise the question as to whether or not LULU has already saturated their markets. However, there are a few key facts that point to this not being the case. First is that the women's segment still makes up 65% of revenue as of 2022. Although LULU may always remain a women centric brand, the men's segment remains an attractive area for expansion. Another key fact is that North America represents 85% of net revenue even with the expansion internationally. This shows that the growth in North America continues to be robust and is a positive sign for long term growth if the business can be successfully replicated internationally. 2023 store growth will largely come from the U.S. and China. LULU is an attractive company because they already have a proven formula that generates high returns on capital and consistent growth. However, this success is also the reason LULU trades at a slight premium.

2022 10k

Price To Expected Future Growth

I will now discuss what the future growth expectations are for LULU and how that compares to their current valuation. The average annual EPS that LULU is expected to earn in the 5 years 2023-2027 is 13.80. LULU is currently trading at around 28x this number. However, earnings are expected to grow from 6.68 in 2022 to 17.69 in 2027 which is a CAGR of 21.5%. Based on these forward expectations, LULU trades at a slight premium with a price to earnings growth of 1.31x. If I normalize this to a PEG of 1.0x then I get a fair value of $297 per share implying ~23% downside from current levels. However, given the fact that LULU is an exceptional business, the argument could be made that it deserves to trade at a premium. I tend to agree with that conclusion but would like to see a greater margin of safety for a buy rating to be issued.

Stockanalysis.com

Valuation & Scenario Analysis

Author's Representation

For all my calculations of value, I will be using a discount rate of 10%. 10% is my minimum required return because this has historically been the return you can expect if you decide to just put your money in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500. Lastly, keeping the discount rate the same allows for comparability between different investments.

I assign a weight of 0.6 to my base case, 0.1 to the best case, and 0.3 to my worst-case scenario.

Scenario 1 is my base case, which assumes 22% growth for the next 5 years and 15% growth from year 5 to 10 with a terminal multiple of 25x. Discounting the 2032 sales price back to present value yields a fair value of $350.01 for an investor with a target return of 10%.

Scenario 2 is my best case, which assumes 25% growth for the next 5 years and 20% growth from year 5 to 10 with a terminal multiple of 45x. Discounting the 2032 sales price back to present value yields a fair value of $880.07 for an investor with a target return of 10%.

Scenario 3 is my worst case, which assumes 15% growth for the next 5 years and 12% growth from year 5 to 10 with a terminal multiple of 20x. Discounting the 2032 sales price back to present value yields a fair value of $182.58 for an investor with a target return of 10%.

The sum of the weighted PVs is $352.79 implying downside of ~10% from current levels.

Risks

Inability to maintain brand image

Brand image is important for an apparel companies ability to maintain pricing power. If brand image is eroded then pricing power may be as well.

Highly competitive industry

LULU competes with other athletic apparel companies such as Nike (NIKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Under Armour (UA). If these companies could curate a highly successful women's athletic apparel line they could siphon some demand from LULU.

Limited international experience

Expansion internationally has been relatively recent. Although recent performance is promising, there is no guarantee that the scale of LULU's success in North America can be fully replicated elsewhere.

Conclusion

Overall, LULU is priced near its fair value with some potential downside if it loses its premium valuation. Both my scenario analysis and PEG analysis show slight downside potential from current price levels.

However, there is still plenty of growth potential with international expansion, men’s apparel, and continued product innovation.

As a result, I rate LULU a Hold.