Failing Banks And A Looming Recession Highlight The Need For Risk Mitigation In Your Portfolio

Michael Thomas
Summary

  • Don't lose money. Risk management in investing is just as important as making money.
  • Set realistic goals—high single to low double-digit returns for a diversified portfolio.
  • Identify investable assets. This will include several broad-based and sector-specific ETFs and a handful of thematic choices.
  • Know your options. Understand "the Greeks" and implied volatility, how they interact, and how they relate to the underlying.
  • LEAPS. Long-Term Equity Anticipation Securities are tools for creating adequate upside profit potential with downside protection.

Investment management. Portfolio diversification.

Olivier Le Moal

Having been an investor for more than two decades, I've evolved through numerous philosophies and investment strategies over the years. In the early days when I didn't have much to invest, nor know much about what I was investing

Example LEAPS Spread Order

Michael Thomas

LEAPS hedge covered calls and put spreads

Michael Thomas

LEAPS premium and dividends

Michael Thomas

LEAPS position gainsand losses

Michael Thomas

LEAPS portfolio gains

Michael Thomas

This article was written by

Michael Thomas
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLK, XLI, XBI, TAN, SMH, XLY, QQQ, IGV, IWO, XLE, LIT, KRE, XRT, ITB, IHI, XLF, XLU, VTI, XLV, IWML, ICLN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adivsor. Please perform adequate due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

