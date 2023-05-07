Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

UniCredit S.p.A. (UNCFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCPK:UNCFF)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2023, 04:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrea Orcel - CEO

Stefano Porro - CFO

Magda Palczynska - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Britta Schimdt - Autonomous Research

Benjie Creelan-Sandford - Jefferies

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Azzurra Guelfi - Citi

Antonio Reale - Bank of America

Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a reminder that today’s call is being recorded. Madam, you may begin.

Magda Palczynska

Good morning and welcome to UniCredit’s First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then, Stefano Porro, our CFO, will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea’s closing remarks there will be a Q&A session. Please limit yourself to two questions.

With that, I will hand over to Andrea.

Andrea Orcel

Thank you, Magda, and thank you all for joining us today. The first quarter of this year has been a notable one for our industry. The economic shocks and unexpected fragility we have witnessed across the U.S. and in Switzerland raise question about both banks' strengths and how they're operating day to day. These were idiosyncratic and specific to a segment of our industry with limited read across to European banking. However, they do highlight the need beyond regulation for banks to be managed efficiently, effectively and responsibly, and continuing to strive for excellence, principles which are at the heart of UniCredit Unlocked.

While the recent approval of our €3.3 billion share buyback and 1.25 billion early redemption of AT1 evidence, UniCredit's specific strengths and resilience, the results I will present

