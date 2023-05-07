Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tata Steel Limited (TATLY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 4:45 PM ETTata Steel Limited (TATLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.91K Followers

Tata Steel Limited (OTC:TATLY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Samita Shah - Vice President, Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management

T.V. Narendran - Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Koushik Chatterjee - Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities

Prashant Kutty - Emkay Global

Pinakin Parekh - JP Morgan

Satyadeep Jain - AMBIT Capital

Alok Deora - Motilal Oswal

Vishnu Kumar - Avendus Spark

Amit Murarka - Axis Capital

Ritesh Shah - Investec

Kirtan Mehta - BOB Capital

Mudit Bhandari - IIFL

Ashish Jain - Macquarie

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. All the attendees' audio and video has been disabled from the back end and will be enabled subsequently.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you and over to you, ma'am.

Samita Shah

Thank you, Kinshuk. Good afternoon, everybody and to all our viewers joining us today. Welcome to this call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and the year ending March 31, 2023. I'm joined by our CEO and MD, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. I will request them to make a few opening remarks before we open the call and take your questions. Before I hand it to them, I will remind you that the entire conversation today is governed by the Safe Harbor clause which is on Page 2 of the presentation which is uploaded on our website.

Thank you and over to you, Naren.

T.V. Narendran

Thanks, Samita. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening depending on where you are. Just a few comments before I hand over to Koushik. Global commodity prices staged a

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.