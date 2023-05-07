Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 6:06 PM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.91K Followers

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Schmitz - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

David Steinberg - Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO

Chris Greiner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

DJ Hynes - Canaccord

Ryan MacDonald - Needham

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Richard Baldry - ROTH

Zach Cummins - B. Riley

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Zeta First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you your host Scott Schmitz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Scott Schmitz

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining us for Zeta’s first quarter 2023 conference call. Today’s presentation and earnings release are available on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at investors.zetaglobal.com, where you will also find links to our SEC filings, along with other information about Zeta.

Joining me on the call today are David Steinberg, Zeta’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Greiner, Zeta’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that statements made on this call, as well as in the presentation and earnings release contain forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook, business plans and objectives and other future events and developments, including statements about the market potential of our products, potential competition and revenues of our products and our goals and strategies.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC and speak only as of today’s

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.