TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Thesis

Financials are the largest issuers of preferred equity, making up the majority of the market in the space:

Preferred Equity Slicing (ICE)

Financials have also been under pressure lately, specifically regional banks. We have seen the entire capital structure wiped out for the lenders that went into FDIC receivership, which brings into question the entire subordination protection offered by this asset class, or lack thereof.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) offers investors access to the U.S.-listed preferred securities market while excluding banks and other financial issuers. In this article we are going to examine PFXF's risk and reward metrics and see if a retail investor uncomfortable with financials preferred equity can gain an advantage by simply investing in PFXF.

As per its literature, PFXF:

Seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the ICE Exchange-Listed Fixed & Adjustable Rate Non-Financial Preferred Securities Index (PFAN), which is intended to track the overall performance of U.S. exchange-listed hybrid debt, preferred stock and convertible preferred stock issued by non-financial corporations.

The fund is overweight utilities and mREITs in order to achieve its stated goals, but surprisingly is more volatile than the financials oriented ETF, namely PFF. In the Analytics section below we detail the comparison, but PFXF has a higher standard deviation. A retail investor also needs to keep in mind that while mREITs are not banks per se, they nonetheless generate profits by doing financial oriented businesses, namely leverage up Agency MBS in order to generate profits. In that aspect PFXF is not as non-financial as you might think.

Long term, PFXF exhibits robust analytics, but has total returns which trail those of its financials peer PFF. The fund looks attractive at its current dividend yield and points in the economic cycle, but do not think of this fund as a 'safe harbor' when compared to its financial peers. It is not.

Analytics

AUM: $1 billion

Sharpe Ratio: 0.28 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 13.5 (3Y).

Yield: 6.73%

Premium/Discount to NAV: 1.12%

Z-Stat: n/a

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Composition: Fixed Income - Preferred Shares ex Financials

Duration: n/a

Expense Ratio: 0.4%

When comparing analytics, the two funds are quite similar:

Analytics (Author)

We can see that surprisingly PFXF is a bit more volatile, with a higher standard deviation, but it has a higher Sharpe ratio. However, the cumulative total returns for PFXF are lower than those exhibited by PFF.

Holdings

The fund avoids financials, but has a high concentration in utilities and mREITs:

Holdings (Fund Website)

The Residential & Commercial REITs box is composed of such names as (NLY), (AGNC) and (CIM) - the fund contains the preferred shares from these issuers, not the common equity. As a reminder mREITs are entities which buy Agency MBS bonds and leverage them up to generate a return. The common equity is extremely volatile, while the preferred shares are much more stable.

Its top names are also a bit on the concentrated side, with exposures above 2%:

Top Holdings (Fund Website)

The fund also contains a high amount of not rated instruments, given its very narrow focus:

Total Investment Grade: 32.73%

Total Non-Investment Grade: 29.38%

Not Rated: 37.90%

Not rated does not necessarily mean the security would fall in the below investment grade category. It simply means the issuer chose not to pay the rating agencies to perform a fundamental analysis and derive a rating.

Performance

In the past year, the fund has performed slightly below its peers' total returns:

1-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see the best performer from the cohort being the variable rate fund VRP which we covered here, followed by PFF.

On a longer term basis PFF is the outperformer:

5-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

While the total net numbers are not miles away, PFF does outperform on a net basis as well as on a historic basis - we can see the blue line in the graph is consistently above the orange one, indicating a net constant historic outperformance.

Conclusion

With the regional banks and their preferred equity in the spotlight, we wanted to analyze a fund that focuses on non-bank preferred equity. PFXF offers investors access to the U.S.-listed preferred securities market while excluding banks and other financial issuers. The fund is large, having an AUM of around $1 billion. Surprisingly, the vehicle is more volatile on a 3-year basis when comparing its standard deviation to the one exhibited by PFF. From a total return perspective the results are quite similar, with PFXF trailing here as well.

Although pitched as non-financial, PFXF does contain a hefty allocation to mREIT preferred equity (the likes of NLY and CIM), which props-up its large dividend yield of 6.73%. The fund has robust long term results, but is more volatile than expected and not as 'non-financial' as one might think. We believe 2023 will be a rocky year for PFXF, whilst 2024 will see a 15% plus total return here. We are on Hold for now on this name.