Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PFXF: Surprisingly Volatile Ex-Financials Preferred Equity ETF

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.48K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF offers investors access to the U.S.-listed preferred securities market while excluding banks.
  • The fund is overweight utilities and mREITs in order to achieve its stated goals.
  • The ETF has a 6.73% 30-day SEC yield and a 3-year standard deviation of 13.5%.
  • The fund has an even split between investment grade, below investment grade, and not rated securities.
  • Long-term PFXF generates a total return that trails the one exhibited by the financial peer PFF.

Uncertainly in recession inflation

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Thesis

Financials are the largest issuers of preferred equity, making up the majority of the market in the space:

slicing

Preferred Equity Slicing (ICE)

Financials have also been under pressure lately, specifically regional banks. We have seen the entire

analytics

Analytics (Author)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Website)

holdings

Top Holdings (Fund Website)

returns

1-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

returns

5-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.48K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.