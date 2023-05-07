Andres Victorero

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 26th.

The High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) offers investors a strong, above-average, fully-covered 7.9% dividend yield, with the potential for moderate growth. As the fund focuses on high-yield bonds, risks are above-average, and losses could mount if a recession occurs. The fund is a buy, but generally inappropriate for more conservative income investors and retirees.

HYLD - Basics

Investment Manager: MacKay Shields

Expense Ratio: 1.29%

Dividend Yield: 7.86%

HYLD - Overview

HYLD is an actively-managed ETF, investing in U.S. high-yield corporate bonds. It is administered by MacKay Shields, an investment firm focusing on private credit and equity. HYLD seems to be their only retail product.

HYLD invests in 285 different securities, focusing on individual bonds, but with small investment in bond funds and cash. Holdings are diversified across industries and issuers.

HYLD HYLD

HYLD focuses on high-yield corporate bonds, with these accounting for almost all of the fund's assets. Securities rated BB - B predominate, with an average credit rating of B. These are relatively risky, high-yield securities.

HYLD

HYLD is an actively-managed fund, and so fund strategy, holdings, and performance, are all somewhat dependent on management decisions, capabilities, and execution. These are all particularly important in the high-yield space, as these securities are risky, and avoiding, or reducing, defaults is generally quite impactful.

HYLD's strategy and holdings have several important benefits and drawbacks. Let's have a look at these, starting with the benefits.

HYDL - Benefits

Strong 7.9% Dividend Yield

HYLD's holdings are relatively risky, but also relatively high-yielding, with the fund itself sporting a 7.9% dividend yield. It is a strong yield on an absolute basis, and much higher than that of other bond sub-asset classes.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

More importantly, HYLD's dividend yield is more than 2.0% higher than that of the industry benchmark, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), and around 1.5% higher than that of its peers. The same is true for the fund's SEC yield, which measures its short-term generation of income.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

HYLD's dividends are also more than fully-covered by its underlying generation of income, as evidenced by its SEC yield. As HYLD is actively-managed, the fund's dividends are at higher risk than implied by these figures, as management could always mismanage the portfolio, or change it so as to reduce its income / yield. This was somewhat the case in prior years, as evidenced by the fund's consistent, significant, above-average dividend cuts.

Data by YCharts

Notwithstanding the above, I believe that HYLD's dividends are safe right now, as SEC's yield don't lie, and as dividends have remained stable since mid-2021. The long-term dividend track-record is quite mediocre, but the situation does seem materially improved.

Data by YCharts

HYLD's strong, above-average, fully-covered 7.9% dividend yield is the fund's most significant benefit, and its core investment thesis.

Dividend Growth Potential

Interest rates have risen since at least early 2022, leading to higher rates on most bonds, and higher dividend yields on most bond sub-asset classes. High-yield corporate bond fund dividends have grown too, in the vast majority of cases.

Data by YCharts

One exception to the above is HYLD, which has paid the same in dividends since mid-2021.

Data by YCharts

Although HYLD's dividends have not increased, the fund's underlying generation of income almost certainly has. Interest rates have risen across the board, and the fund's SEC yield itself is quite high, so higher income is almost certain, even though dividends have not increased. Under these conditions, I believe that dividends will see strong growth moving forward, although this is, of course, dependent on future market conditions, and future Fed policy. Still, positive dividend growth seems quite likely, in my opinion at least.

HYLD's strong 7.7% dividend yield, and its potential for positive dividend growth, makes for a solid investment thesis.

HYLD - Drawbacks

High Credit Risk

HYLD focuses on high-yield corporate bonds, securities with very weak credit ratings. Default rates are higher than average, although generally low on an absolute basis. Defaults are also strongly dependent on economic conditions and tend to spike during recessions. Due to this, high-yield corporate bonds tend to underperform during recessions, as is the case for HYLD. For reference, the fund's performance in 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

HYLD's holdings are a bit riskier than those of its peers, with the fund weighting BB-rated securities a bit lower, B-rated securities a bit higher. A quick table with HYLD's and HYG's credit ratings, to see the differences.

Data by YCharts HYG

As HYLD's credit ratings are a bit lower than average, the fund should be a bit riskier, more volatile than its peers. Expect the fund to underperform its peers during recessions, was the case in 1Q2020.

Data by YCharts

HYLD's risky holdings are a negative for the fund and its shareholders, and a key disadvantage relative to its peers. Conservative, risk-averse investors might prefer some of its less risky peers. More aggressive, yield-seeking investors might put up with these issues due to the fund's strong yield.

Below-Average Performance Track-Record

HYLD's long-term performance track-record is quite mediocre, with the fund significantly underperforming its benchmark, and most of its peers since inception.

Data by YCharts

On a more positive note, HYLD's underperformance is almost entirely concentrated in 2014 to 2016, with the fund performing in-line with its peers since. For reference, the fund's performance these past twelve months.

Data by YCharts

Notwithstanding the above, HYLD's performance track-record remains below-average, at best. I'm willing to overlook these issues due to the fund's improvement these past few years, other investors might not.

High Expense Ratio

HYLD is an expensive fund, with an expense ratio of 1.39%, compared to an average of 0.25% - 0.50% for funds in this space. Expenses directly reduce returns and are always a negative for investors.

In my opinion, and based on HYLD's holdings and performance, the fund is able to generate a bit of extra yield, returns, and alpha, but a sizable portion of this is eaten up by fees. HYLD would have outperformed its peers with a lower expense ratio, more in-line with its peers.

HYLD - Why the Change in Mind

Last time I wrote about HYLD, in early 2022, I was a bit more bearish. At the time, the fund's total return track-record was a bit weaker, with more recent periods of losses and underperformance. HYLD's dividend growth track-record was significantly weaker, with the fund seeing several recent dividend cuts. The fund's dividends did not seem terribly safe either, as spreads were narrowing, and income looked weak.

Since then, HYLD's performance has somewhat improved, its dividends have stabilized, its underlying generation of income has risen, and prospective returns are higher. HYLD's improved fundamentals caused me to re-assess the fund, changing from a neutral to a buy rating.

Conclusion

HYLD's strong, above-average, fully-covered 7.9% dividend yield, and potential dividend growth, make the fund a buy.