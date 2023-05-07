Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pandora A/S (PNDZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bilal Aziz - Investor Relations

Alexander Lacik - Chief Executive Officer

Anders Boyer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Grace Smalley - Morgan Stanley

Kristian Godiksen - SEB

Michael Rasmussen - Danske Bank

Chiara Battistini - JP Morgan

Klaus Kehl - Nykredit

Lars Topholm - Carnegie

Piral Dadhania - RBC

Antoine Belge - BNP

Maria-Laura Adurno - Bank of America

Frederick Wild - Jefferies

Abhinav Sinha - Société Générale

Thomas Chauvet - Citi

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Bilal Aziz

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Conference Call for Pandora’s First Quarter Results for 2023. I am Bilal Aziz from the Investor Relations team. And I am joined here by our CEO, Alexander Lacik; CFO, Anders Boyer and the IR team. As usual, there will be a Q&A session at the end of the call. If you could kindly limit yourself to two questions at a time, then that would be great. Please pay notice to the disclaimer on Slide 2 and turn to Slide 3.

I will now turn over to Alexander.

Alexander Lacik

Thank you, Bilal and welcome everyone. Let me start by saying some key highlights from our first quarter. As you all know, the macroeconomic environment continues to remain challenging with consumers still under pressure.

Despite this, we just delivered yet another quarter which demonstrates our resiliency. The organic growth ended at plus 1 with our like-for-like flat. Underpinning this is our relentless execution of the Phoenix tradition. We’ve seen good progress on our key strategic initiatives. Worth highlighting is the strong growth of our Timeless and Pandora Me platforms.

We also continued to complement this Friday through positive growth from our recent store openings, all of which are

