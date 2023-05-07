surachetsh/iStock via Getty Images

In the first quarter of 2023, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) produced 1.27 million gold ounces, which was lower than in 1Q 2022 (1.34 million ounces) and 4Q 2022 (1.63 million ounces). On the other hand, NEM’s realized gold price of $1906 per ounce in 1Q 2023 was higher than $1892 per ounce and $1758 per ounce in 1Q 2022 and 4Q 2022, respectively. Also, due to shipment timing, a part of NEM’s sales corresponding to its production in 1Q 2023 will be realized in its 2Q 2023 revenues. As a result, despite higher gold prices in 1Q 2023, Newmont reported an adjusted net income of $320 million, or $0.40 per dilutes share in 1Q 2023, which was significantly lower than in 4Q 2022 and 1Q 2022. In 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023, Newmont’s gold production is expected to be higher than in the first quarter. Also, gold prices can remain high by the end of the year. Thus, the company’s financial results can improve in the upcoming quarters. With higher cash flows, the management can carry out its expanding and maintaining projects as planned, and reward its shareholders more than before. The stock is a buy.

The dynamics of gold price

According to Figure 1, 81% of the changes in Newmont’s stock price from 2020 to 2023 can be explained by the changes in the gold price. In the past ten months, due to the sparked fear of a banking crisis, driven by high interest rates, the price of gold increased. It is important to know that historically, the Federal Reserve fund rates and gold prices are not correlated. Figure 1 shows that according to gold prices and benchmark interest rates in the United States from 2020 to 2023, only 8% of the changes in gold prices can be explained by the changes in the Federal Reserve funds rate. However, in the shorter time horizons, we can find a strong correlation between gold prices and Federal Reserve fund rates; a strong correlation that can imply causality (see Figure 2).

Using the gold price and Fed funds rate from 1 October 2022 to 4 May 2023, I calculate that 74% of the changes in the gold price can be explained by the changes in the Fed fund rate during the selected period. In the past 10 months, as a result of the collapse of a few U.S. regional banks, weak economic growth, and the Federal Reserve’s continuing tight monetary policy to tame inflation (by increasing interest rates), a huge amount of money moved from regional banks to bigger banks and money market funds, implying that the fear of another financial crisis increased. In its latest move, on 3 May 2023, Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the tenth consecutive time by 0.25% to the range of 5.0% to 5.25%. The Fed announced that for now, it might stop increasing interest rates, as inflation decreased in the past months. However, the Fed said explicitly that investors should not expect interest rate cuts soon.

I expect the U.S. central bank might start decreasing interest rates in the first quarter of 2024. Thus, by the end of 2023, gold prices may remain high. The failure of more regional banks can cause gold prices to increase further. Also, if for any reason inflation rates start increasing again, the Fed might raise interest rates further, causing gold prices to jump more than before. However, as energy prices dropped, and the dependence of energy prices on the war in Ukraine decreased, I don’t see U.S. inflation rates going up. For now, we can assume an average price of about $2000 per ounce for gold in 2023. Now, let’s see, with an average price of $2000 per ounce, what happens to Newmont’s cash flow.

Figure 1 – NEM stock price vs. gold prices from 2020 to 2023

Author (based on Yahoo Finance data)

Figure 2 – Gold prices vs. Fed fund rates from 2020 to 2023

Author (based on Yahoo Finance and ICI data)

Figure 3 – Gold prices, NEM stock price, and Fed fund rates from 2020 to 2023

Author (based on Yahoo Finance and ICI data)

Cash flow generation potential

In the first quarter of 2023, NEM’s average realized gold price was $1906 per ounce, which increased 8.4% QoQ and 1.0% YoY. However, due to relatively low production, the company was not able to benefit fully from the market condition. NEM’s attributable gold production in 1Q 2023 decreased 22.0% QoQ and 5.2% YoY to 1.27 million ounces. Newmont’s gold production in 1Q 2023 was negatively affected by lower mill recovery and ore grade milled at Peñasquito mine (located in Mexico) as a result of the planned mine sequencing. Also, the company’s gold production was negatively affected by the mill shutdown at Tanami (located in Australia) due to the rainfall event. Also, Lower production in Nevada caused NEM’s gold production to decrease significantly in 1Q 2023. On the other hand, higher gold production due to higher ore grade milled at Ahafo (located in Ghana) and higher mill throughput and ore grade milled at Éléonore (located in Canada), partially offset the company’s lower production in the first quarter. An important thing to know is that due to the timing of concentrate shipments at Peñasquito, the corresponding revenue will be realized in 2Q 2023.

As a result of lower sales volumes (partially offset by higher realized prices), Newmont’s cash flow from operating operations in 1Q 2023 decreased 52.4% QoQ and 30.2% YoY, to $481 million. NEM’s capital expenditure in 1Q 2023 was $45 million, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $45 million in the first quarter, compared with $364 million in 4Q 2022 and $22 million in 1Q 2023. The company’s capital expenditures in 1Q 2022 and 4Q 2022 were $437 million and $646 million, respectively.

Newmont has been carrying out projects that can considerably increase its gold production. In Australia, NEM’s Tanami Expansion 2, is expected to increase the company’s average annual gold production by 150 thousand to 200 thousand ounces for the first five years and reduce the operating costs by 10% for Tanami. However, the commercial production for this project is planned to start in 2H 2025. Newmont has to devote an additional $650 to $750 million to the Tanami Expansion 2 project as capital expenditure. In Ghana, the Ahafo North project is expected to increase NEM’s gold production by between 275 thousand to 325 thousand ounces per year for the first five years. The commercial production for this project is expected to start in 2H 2025 and requires $700 to $800 million in capital expenditures. Thus, we cannot expect it vast amount of capital expenditures in the mentioned projects to increase its cash flow soon. However, even the company's current operations can do so.

In its 2023 outlook, Newmont assumes a $1700 per ounce revenue gold price and assumes its attributable gold production to be 5.7 to 6.3 million ounces. It means, in 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023, Newmont’s total gold production can be between 4.43 million ounces to 5.03 million ounces. In the second quarter of 2023, NEM has planned to produce 24% of its full-year 2023 gold guidance. Thus, the company’s gold production in 2Q 2023 would be between 1.37 million ounces to 1.51 million ounces. So, the second half of the year would account the 53% of the company’s gold production in 2023. According to the company’s calculations, a $100 per ounce increase in gold price can increase its free cash flow by $400 million. Thus, with an average gold price of $2000 per ounce in 2023, NEM’s free cash flow, in reality, would be significantly higher than its guidance. It is important to know that the gold price in 2Q 2023 can be higher than $2000 per ounce, and in 3Q 2023 and 4Q 2023, can be lower than $2000 per ounce. Thus, in 2Q 2023, NEM can profit from higher prices, while in 3Q and 4Q 2023, can profit from higher production volumes.

Overall, as a result of higher prices and higher sales in the rest of 2023, Newmont’s cash flow from operations can increase significantly. Thus, the company can receive the money needed to develop its projects and decide on the investments that are delayed. It is important to consider the fact that in the past few quarters, the company’s net income got hurt by high inflation rates. In another world, the positive effect of higher gold prices was partially offset by high inflation rates that increased the costs. As inflation has been tamed (however, still is high), the gap between the positive effect of higher gold prices and the negative effect of inflation can increase in the following quarters, which is good for the company.

Furthermore, the company can increase its dividend to higher levels. In the first quarter of 2023, NEM paid a dividend of $0.40 per share, compared with $0.55 in 1Q 2023. If the gold price remains high for the rest of the year, the company’s dividend in 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023 can increase to $0.55 per share. As the company’s projects require a huge amount of capital expenditures, I don’t expect NEM’s Board of Directors to approve quarterly dividends of higher than $0.55 per share in the following quarters.

Risks

The most important risk to Newmont’s operations is the fluctuations in the gold price. Gold prices that reached a record high in May 2023 as the Federal Reserve fund rate reached the range of 5.00% to 5.25%, may remain high until the end of the year. However, if the Fed starts decreasing the interest rates sooner than expected (if inflation rates decrease at a faster pace than expected), and the sentiments for the economic recovery overweight the sentiments of the financial crisis, gold prices may drop. Lower gold prices can considerably limit Newmont’s cash flow from generation potential, making the company delay its projects, and limit the management’s ability to reward shareholders. Moreover, Newmont may not be able to replace gold reserves that are depleted and fail to maintain its production level. Newmont’s managers cannot be sure that they can start new exploration projects that result in locating the expected amount of new deposits in a short time or acquire interests in reserves from other mines at favorable terms. Thus, the company may not be able to expand or maintain its current production level with new ore reserves and new operations. Also, the company cannot be sure about the estimation of its proven reserves. The company’s reserve estimations are required to be revised due to lower gold prices and higher operating costs. Thus, the company may be forced to write down its investments in mining and face higher amortization and closure charges.

End note

Gold prices can remain high for the rest of the year. Also, Newmont’s gold production in 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023 is expected to be significantly higher than in 1Q 2023. Thus, I expect Newmont’s financial results to improve. With Higher cash flows, the company can carry out its projects and the management can reward the shareholders more than 1Q 2023. NEM stock is a buy.