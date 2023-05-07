Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Newmont: Higher Gold Realized Prices And Larger Gold Production

May 07, 2023 9:18 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM), NGT:CA2 Comments
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • Gold prices and NEM’s stock prices are correlated strongly. Also, in the past ten months, gold prices increased as the Fed raised interest rates to combat inflation.
  • I don’t expect the Fed to start decreasing the benchmark rate until 2024. Thus, NEM’s realized gold price can remain high for now.
  • Newmont’s gold production in 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023 is expected to be considerably higher than in 1Q 2023.
  • Thus, NEM’s cash flow from operation can increase, making the company able to carry out its expanding projects and increase dividends.

Stack gold bars for making merit and casting Buddha statue were placed in a mess.

surachetsh/iStock via Getty Images

In the first quarter of 2023, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) produced 1.27 million gold ounces, which was lower than in 1Q 2022 (1.34 million ounces) and 4Q 2022 (1.63 million ounces). On the other hand, NEM’s realized gold price of $1906 per

Figure 1 – NEM stock price vs. gold prices from 2020 to 2023

Author (based on Yahoo Finance data)

Figure 2 – Gold prices vs. Fed fund rates from 2020 to 2023

Author (based on Yahoo Finance and ICI data)

Figure 3 – Gold prices, NEM stock price, and Fed fund rates from 2020 to 2023

Author (based on Yahoo Finance and ICI data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.31K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.