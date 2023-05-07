Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MFA Financial: The Fat 13.6% Yield Is Still Unstable

May 07, 2023 9:37 PM ETMFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)1 Comment
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.34K Followers

Summary

  • MFA Financial recorded dual misses in its fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings.
  • Distributable EPS at $0.30 was not sufficient to cover its previously rightsized $0.35 quarterly dividend.
  • Whilst its book value is stabilizing, the discount to book remains high.

Average American suburban residential street

peterspiro/iStock via Getty Images

Like many other mortgage REITs, MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) has reached lows previously set during the early 2020 pandemic panic. The stock is down 30% over the last year as the outlook for 2023 looks set to

Chart
Data by YCharts

MFA Financial Investment Portfolio as of March 31, 2023

MFA Financial

MFA Financial average coupon on loan acquisitions

MFA Financial

MFA Financial cost of funds

MFA Financial

MFA Financial potential economic book value

MFA Financial

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.34K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.