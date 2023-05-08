Tom Cooper

I don't play the short game, the same way I don't play the don't pass at the craps table. It's bad karma, and I never want to see a company fail. When a company fails, it has a wide range of implications that impact people. While I may be bearish on a company, that doesn't mean that I am hoping for it to fail. In the case of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), I want it to succeed, but from an investor standpoint, I don't see it as a viable investment. AMC just reported Q1 earnings, and while the loss was narrower than expected, there isn't much to get excited over. For anyone bullish on AMC that thinks I am just writing a hit piece, please ask yourself why you are investing in AMC rather than a company such as Apple (AAPL). When I am looking to allocate capital, I conduct a tremendous amount of due diligence, then as myself if this is the best use of my capital. Some may say, well you are invested in SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and that's down significantly; how is that any different? It's true, I am bullish on SOFI, and I am in the red. The main reason why I don't lose sleep over it is that SOFI continues to grow, is in its infancy as a company, and over the next 3-5 years, I believe it will generate more alpha than many other investments. SOFI is on the risk side of my portfolio and is one of three growth companies that I believe has major upside potential. In the case of AMC, when I go through the numbers and look at it from an investment standpoint, I don't have a path for my capital to grow. I am not saying AMC will fail, but the situation isn't good, and even if AMC finds a path to profitability, I don't see much upside in the stock. Ultimately I think there are much better places to allocate capital, and hoping for a large enough turnaround that the market rewards shareholders of AMC is too much of a risk for me to take.

AMC continues to burn cash and the balance sheet is in shambles

Over the previous 7 quarters, AMC has burned 72.64% of its cash and cash equivalents. AMC's cash stockpile has drastically eroded from $1.81 billion to $495.6 million. In Q4 of 2022, AMC's cash declined at a 7.76% rate QoQ as it declined -$53.1 million. In Q1 2023, AMC's cash burn rate accelerated QoQ to 21.52% as $135.90 million left its balance sheet, and its cash stockpile declined from $631.5 million to $495.6 million. This is a major problem. While AMC is losing less money, it still lost -$235.5 million in Q1 2023. AMC has not been profitable in the last 12 quarters, and in the last 12 quarters, they have lost less than -$200 million twice.

To answer what some AMC shareholders may be thinking, yes, I read the conference call, and yes, I took it into consideration. Nothing that was said changes my view, if anything, it actually strengthens my thesis. AMC lost -$235.5 million in Q1, and the CEO says on the conference call that "we just posted encouraging and excellent Q1 results." Regardless of the landscape AMC faced in 2020, burning cash and losing -$235.5 million is not an excellent Q1 result, in my opinion. At the March 14th special meeting, only 12% of shareholders opposed or abstained in the vote to combine AMC Ape preferred units and AMC common shares. 72% of the common shareholders voted yes.

So what exactly does this mean? AMC will be able to raise additional equity capital. The creation of APE units allows AMC to raise $418 million of gross cash proceeds. Several different numbers were discussed on the conference call, so I will be waiting to see the final impacts of combing Ape preferred and the AMC common shares to the balance sheet. Regardless, AMC continues to burn cash, lose money, and an infusion of cash will only erode as AMC pays down debt and funds its losses until the days it becomes profitable.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

AMC is doing what they can, but the balance sheet is still in shambles. In Q1 AMC raised $155.4 million of gross equity capital through APE unit issuances and repurchased approximately $103.5 million of debt at an average discount of 45.4%. AMC saw a net debt reduction of $208.5 million reduction in the principal amount of interest-bearing debt during Q1. AMC also repaid approximately $33.6 million of deferred rent reducing its deferred rent liability to $123.6 million. While I am happy that AMC is working on repairing its balance sheet, it's still ugly. On the asset side, in addition to diminishing cash, goodwill makes up 26.48% of AMC's assets. On the liabilities side, AMC has $4.86 billion in corporate borrowings, with $4.17 billion in operating lease liabilities. Here is the major problem, total stockholder equity is -$2.59 billion.

When I say that the balance sheet is in shambles, I am referring to being over-leveraged and having negative equity on the books. In the worst-case scenario, and I am not in any way saying this will occur, but if the worst does occur, there aren't enough assets to pay the liabilities, leaving shareholders with nothing. It's even worse when considering that goodwill may not fetch anywhere close to face value in liquidation. To some, this doesn't matter, but to me, the financials are the lifeblood of the company. What if the movie environment doesn't improve as much as AMC needs it to, and the APE conversion just prolongs having to do an equity raise or diluting the shareholders through issuing more shares? There are just too many things that need to go right. Over the past decade, AMC has never generated more than $364.4 million in net income in a single year, and that was back in 2013. My questions have been based around AMC getting back to profitability and deleveraging the balance sheet to the point where shareholder equity is positive, and I don't see a path to this for a very long time.

AMC

I am not buying into the vision of AMC being as busy as they were, but there is one aspect that I think could be a winner.

I have said it before, and I will say it again, AMC has a streaming problem. On the conference call, Adam Aron discussed the shift from streaming to movie theaters. He discussed how Hollywood studios are recognizing the value of the theatrical experience. During the pandemic, some studios were prioritizing their streaming services over theaters, but he feels that is going to change course. He indicated that there had been several reports that Amazon Studios and Apple plan to spend about $1 billion per year on movies that will be headed first to theaters prior to going on streaming platforms. Here is the problem I have with this, if it's not an action-packed movie that someone wants to see in IMAX, why wouldn't they wait until it hits the streaming service? I am not buying the idea that people won't wait several weeks, knowing a movie will be on Prime, and they are just going to run out to the theater. With the amount of content on streaming services, and how good home audio-visual equipment is, I think that the saturation of content will continue to impact AMC.

The one aspect that I think could be a winner for AMC is the popcorn. On March 11th AMC's ready-to-eat Perfectly Popcorn started an exclusive six-month engagement at about 550 Walmart (WMT) locations. In phase 2, which began on 4/29, AMC scaled up the supply chain, and its popcorn will be in approximately 2,600 WMT stores and for shipping nationally in the United States on walmart.com. I want to see how it plays out over the next several quarters. According to The Popcorn Board, popcorn is a billion-dollar business in the U.S. They estimate that over 14 billion quarts of popcorn are consumed in the U.S. annually. While their theaters already account for a respectable percentage, maybe they can grab another 10% of the market which is $100 million annually. I want to see what occurs, but this is a brand that could generate high margins and could be something that is sold to a packaged food company for a large multiple on sales. At the very least, I think it's interesting, and if it goes international, it could create a profit stream that offsets its losses and, at some point, enhances future profits.

Conclusion

Too many things need to go right for AMC to get me excited. AMC continues to lose money and burn cash, despite being able to convert APE shares to reduce debt. Shareholder equity is in the red by more than -$2.5 billion, and after 3 years of the pandemic, AMC still can't get back to profitability. The big problem for me was that AMC was never a highly profitable business, and the pandemic crushed its balance sheet. This isn't a situation of bad management; AMC had no control over what occurred. The bigger problem is that technology has got much better, and the market is saturated with entertainment options. I have no idea what is going to happen with AMC; maybe they find a way to get back to profitability in 2024, but how long will it take them to generate over $2.6 billion in profits to have positive shareholder equity? I don't see the upside story for AMC, and I think there are much better places to invest.