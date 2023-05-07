Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2023 10:01 PM ETLandmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Michael Scheopner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Herpich - Chief Financial Officer

Raymond McLanahan - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Good morning and thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome you all to Landmark Bancorp Q1 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Bancorp. Please go ahead when you're ready, Michael.

Michael Scheopner

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the first quarter of 2023. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our first quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Credit Officer, Raymond McLanahan.

Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any statements made during this presentation that discuss our hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, and our actual results could differ materially from those expressed. Additional information on these factors is included from time to time in our 10-K and 10-Q filings, which can be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC.

Before I get into the details regarding our operating results for the quarter, I want to take a moment to comment on events that have taken place in the banking system during the first few months of this year. Three large regional banks have

