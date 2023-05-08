Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Google: Numbers Look Ugly, Playing Catch Up Is Not A Viable Strategy

Summary

  • GOOG's new accounting methods have accelerated Google Cloud's profitability and boosted the company's EPS growth in FQ1'23.
  • However, it remains to be seen if the cadence may be sustained ahead, since SBC expenses are now backloaded to the last three quarters.
  • Combined with the increased capex in FY2023, we may see GOOG's FCF generation impacted, likely inline with FY2022 levels.
  • It appears that the next-decade AI battle may be expensive for GOOG, especially worsened by the notable deceleration in advertising spend at a time of peak recessionary fears.
Businessman with an umbrella is facing strong headwind

photoschmidt

We previously covered Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) here, mostly focusing on the market's pessimistic reaction to the Apprentice Bard mishap. While the company's AI event might appear hasty and reactive to ChatGPT then, OpenAI's offering posed no real threat to

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

