Retire Comfortably: Two 7% Yielding Dividend Gems

Kateywhat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I made the decision to focus more on a group of people that I have neglected for a rather long time: retirees. Since my most recent article, titled: The Near Perfect High-Yield Retirement Portfolio was published, I was overwhelmed by requests, as every situation is unique and requires hand-tailored solutions.

In the comment section of that article, I promised investors to write an article dedicated to building an article consisting of single-stocks instead of ETFs, as a big part of my readers prefer to take matters into their own hands, which I respect being a stock picker myself.

Hence, in this article, I decided to start with that process (I'm still going to write a single-stock retirement portfolio article). I'm showing you two stocks with 7% yields that come with safety and a satisfying total return. Not only are these investments great for investors depending on elevated cash flows, but I would make the case they enhance every serious dividend (growth) portfolio that incorporates some form of high yield.

So, let's get to it!

Buying Safe, High-Yielding Investments

The higher the risk, the higher the return is total nonsense. It does not apply to the stock market. While stocks have done better than bonds, there is no evidence that this applies to individual stocks. If anything, there is evidence that safe, low-volatility (dividend growth) stocks outperform the market with subdued risks.

Nuveen (Author Annotations)

While some risky stocks may come with very high returns, history has taught us that risky stocks tend to come with steep downturns, ruining the chance to do well on a long-term basis.

2020 and 2021 were great examples of this when everyone piled into high-growth tech stocks and similar investments like fancy cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, and other stuff that ended up being much or less worthless the moment the Fed was forced to hike rates.

I'm obviously painting with a broad brush, but to some degree, the same applies to high-yield investments.

For example, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - to name two examples of high-yield investments - have performed horribly compared to a high-yield dividend ETF like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

Data by YCharts

Investors need to make a deliberate trade-off.

How much yield do investors require?

Are they willing to give up potentially higher capital gains to move into high-yield stocks with slower growth?

What happens to the total return the moment dividends are consumed instead of reinvested? Bear in mind the charts above include reinvested dividends.

What I got from my discussions with readers and retirees (feel free to add your own thoughts in the comment section):

Investors want high yields, knowing this often comes with above-average risks.

Investors also want decent growth to beat inflation. Only a very small number of retirees are willing to prioritize yield over anything else (that's smart).

Retirees want consistent dividend growth, even if it means ignoring some high-yield opportunities.

Based on that context, I want to present two stocks that check all boxes.

Both stocks have strong business models.

A history of consistent dividend growth.

Well-protected dividends.

High yields of 7%.

Satisfying total returns.

So, let's start with stock number one.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) - 6.6% Yield

The Canadian midstream dividend fortress.

Although I do not own Enbridge, it's one of my all-time favorite high-yielding stocks because it comes with a high yield, consistent dividend growth, high dividend safety, and a business model with a moat so big it can be seen from space.

The only reason why the company scores a C on dividend consistency on the Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard is that Enbridge is a Canadian company. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, this company reports its earnings and pays its dividend in Canadian dollars. Hence, although the company has consistent dividend growth, a weaker Canadian dollar can temporarily lower dividends translates to dollars.

Seeking Alpha

The good news is that potential CAD/USD movements are just temporary. Furthermore, while there may be tax implications depending on where you live, ENB is not a limited partnership. It does NOT issue a K-1.

As the chart below shows, ENB's dividend is extremely stable. The company has not cut its dividend during the dot-com bubble, the Great Financial Crisis, the 2015 energy crash, the pandemic, or the current economic growth slowing trend.

Data by YCharts

While ENB is an energy stock, it is less cyclical than companies that produce oil, gas, and related chemicals. Enbridge is a midstream company, which means it transports fossil fuels and finished products through its vast network of pipelines.

Enbridge Inc.

Not only that, but ENB's consistent earnings confirm its resilience. This is supported by the fact that 98% of its cash flows are from long-term contracts, and 95% of its customers have investment-grade balance sheets, which lowers the risks of losing customers during recessions. Moreover, 80% of EBITDA is protected against inflation through contracts. ENB has a BBB+ credit rating. Less than 5% of its debt is exposed to floating rates.

Enbridge Inc.

With that said, while dividend growth has come down, the company has still generated 5% annual compounding dividend growth since 2019. It has hiked its dividend for 28 consecutive years. The payout ratio is consistently between 60% and 70%.

Enbridge Inc.

Note that the company uses a DCF payout ratio. This is what I wrote on that in February in an ENB-focused article:

DCF is calculated by taking Enbridge's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and then adjusting it for various items, such as maintenance capital expenditures, interest expense, income taxes, and other factors that impact Enbridge's ability to generate cash flow. The result is a measure of the cash flow that is available to pay dividends and fund growth projects. The company has a 65% DCF payout ratio, which is in the middle of its target range of 60% to 70%.

While ENB is not a fast-growing company, it does come with inflation-protected dividends and a decent total return. While the company has not outperformed the Schwab High-Yield ETF over the past ten years, it has outperformed its peers by a wide margin. I expect that to continue.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, ENB is trading close to 12x NTM EBITDA, which helps the risk/reward. I believe that ENB's fair value is close to $49.

FINVIZ

If I had an income-focused portfolio, the chances of ENB being included would be 100%.

Stock number two is a high-yielding financial.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - 6.7% Yield

A business development gem.

Houston-based Main Street Capital is a business development company that specializes in providing debt and equity financing to small and lower middle-market companies in the United States.

With a reputation for a conservative investment strategy, Main Street Capital carefully selects companies to invest in, a tactic that has enabled the firm to withstand economic downturns such as the Great Financial Crisis, as well as every other recession since its inception in the 1990s. The company's portfolio consists of a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products, and business services.

Main Street Capital

According to the company:

We provide “one-stop” capital solutions (private debt and private equity capital) to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. While Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size. Through our two business segments, we offer entrepreneurs, business owners, management teams and financial sponsors a number of advantages to help each business realize its full potential and generate wealth for its owners.

Furthermore, over the past ten years, MAIN shares have outperformed the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) by a wide margin. MAIN even managed to keep up with the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Please note that the numbers in the chart above include reinvested dividends.

Investors who consume all dividends still bet on the right horse by buying MAIN. Excluding dividends, MAIN has gained 36% over the past ten years. BIZD returned negative 31%. The S&P 500 returned 155%.

Data by YCharts

Also note that MAIN has quickly recovered from every downturn, like the pandemic sell-off in 2020.

On top of high-quality loans, the company's long-term holding periods also generate a diversified portfolio of seasoned lower middle market portfolio companies. Over half of the company's 79 lower middle market portfolio companies have been in the portfolio for more than five years, with a quarter being in the portfolio for more than a decade.

These seasoned investments typically have lower relative leverage profiles and generate opportunities for long-term equity appreciation, dividend payments, and growth initiatives. Main Street's strong capital availability and ability to provide debt and equity capital solutions enable it to move quickly to support portfolio companies with add-on acquisitions and other growth opportunities.

With that said, the company has a terrific dividend. Its current yield is 6.7%.

In the first quarter of this year, the company's board approved a special dividend of $0.225 per share, payable in June, which represents the company's largest and seventh consecutive quarterly supplemental dividend.

In addition, the board also declared an increase in its regular monthly dividends for the third quarter of 2023 to $0.23 per share, payable in July, August, and September, representing a 7% increase from the third quarter of 2022.

Over the past three years, the company has hiked its dividend by 6.0% per year, which provided investors with inflation protection.

As the graph below shows, the company has consistently paid a special dividend since 2013. This performance is truly spectacular.

Main Street Capital

MAIN's strong performance in the first quarter led to DNII (the distributable net investment income) per share of $0.395, which is 59% greater than the regular monthly dividends paid during the quarter.

The company expects to recommend that its board continue to declare future supplemental dividends to the extent DNII significantly exceeds regular monthly dividends paid in future quarters and MAIN maintains a stable to positive NAV. Based on expectations for continued favorable performance in the second quarter, MAIN anticipates proposing an additional supplemental dividend payable in the third quarter of 2023.

The chart below supports the company's case, as its DNII has consistently been above its dividend payments - excluding a brief moment during the pandemic and the Great Financial Crisis when the company kept dividends stable.

Main Street Capital

Just like ENB, if I were to start a high-yield portfolio, I would make MAIN a core financial holding.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed two fantastic stocks that can help retirees achieve high incomes without sacrificing the quality of their investments. Both Enbridge and Main Street Capital have high yields, consistent dividend growth, and qualities that protect their investors against economic downturns.

While I do not expect MAIN and ENB to outperform the market on a total return basis, I expect both companies to outperform their peers and similar high-yielding investments.

Overall, with their strong fundamentals and potential for long-term success, ENB and MAIN are excellent options for income-seeking investors.