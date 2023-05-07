Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ethereum's Hard Fork Draws More Stakers But Raises Regulatory Stakes

VanEck
Summary

  • The bigger story in the month, in our opinion, was Ethereum’s “Shapella” hard fork which enabled full withdrawals from the Ethereum staking smart contract and created a long-term competitor to U.S. T-bills with an equivalent yield but a declining supply.
  • Because Ethereum is not really a business, we identify revenue as an activity where tokens are used in Ethereum’s core business - the provision of immutable, decentralized computing through the sale of blockspace.
  • Metaverse tokens continued to underperform compared to ETH in April, with APE’s price down 5% and MANA and SAND prices down 7% and 8%, respectively.

Ethereum's (ETH-USD) "Shapella" hard fork enabled full withdrawals and, despite decreasing ETH supply and increasing daily fees, staked Ethereum's value reached a $40B all-time high.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

Ethereum Daily Fees

Source: VanEck, Token Terminal as of 4/30/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein.

On-Chain Business Margin as Percentage of Total Fees Paid by Users (annual)

Source: VanEck, Token Terminal as of 4/30/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein.

Daily Bitcoin Transactions (7-day Moving Average)

Source: VanEck, Token Terminal as of 4/30/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein.

VanEck
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

