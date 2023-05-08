The Coming Inflationary Decade

Pavel Muravev

Inflation: The Silent Tax

Last week I talked about Money Market Funds and why they could be a good alternative to savings accounts. I mentioned that the interest rates on Money Markets wouldn’t keep up with inflation, which has been running hot for a couple years, but 4% is a lot better than the near-zero interest rates offered by savings accounts. Today I will be jumping into inflation, where I think it is headed over the next decade, and which sectors might benefit in coming years.

Inflation has been running hot over the last couple years for the first time in decades. Inflation, also known as the silent tax, has been a long-term problem for everyone in America since the beginning of the Federal Reserve in 1913. The purchasing power of a dollar has dropped dramatically over the last century, and as long as we have a central bank, I don’t think that pattern will change anytime soon.

Inflation (visualcapitalist.com)

When I hear older generations talking about buying their first home for $10,000 (when the average annual wage in the US was $5,600), or paying for college with a summer job, or buying a '68 Mustang for less than $3,000, it’s hard not to be jealous. The generational divide is a topic for another post, but younger generations face a much different economic environment, in no small part due to continued inflation.

Another thing that I found interesting is what happens to specific items or sectors where the government gets involved. When the government starts giving out subsidies, guaranteeing student loans for college, or interfering with the medical system, it creates distortions in what should be efficient markets.

Inflation by Sector (visualcapitalist.com)

You will notice that the cost of technology has been an exception to the inflationary rule. I will touch on the deflationary impact of technology a little later, but I wanted to jump into the way we measure inflation and why the government metrics dramatically understate real inflation.

ShadowStats

In my opinion, the CPI (Consumer Price Index) is not an accurate depiction of inflation for most households. The weights for housing costs (rent or mortgage payments) and energy (which impacts transportation costs but also gets priced into pretty much everything else), don’t give an accurate view of the impact of inflation for the average Joe. A better way to look at inflation is Shadow Stats.

Shadow Stats is a website that uses the current inflation data and older CPI models from 1980 and 1990 to calculate inflation. If you have some time to spare, you should check out the website, which has various metrics, including unemployment, money supply, and GDP. While the CPI has been elevated for the last couple years, Shadow Stats paints a different picture when it comes to inflation. While the CPI has been pretty low for two decades, and even went negative in 2009, inflation measured by Shadow Stats has been much higher. The difference between CPI and Shadow Stats continued to diverge as the government massaged what went into the CPI so they could understate inflation.

CPI vs. Original Metrics (shadowstats.com)

There are several different motivations to understate inflation, with the obvious one being the cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security. While I could go on and on about Shadow Stats, I wanted to talk about some of the inflation cross currents before I get into sectors that I like as potential beneficiaries of an inflationary decade.

Inflation/Deflation Cross Currents

In my opinion, markets, economies, and stocks are cyclical in nature. This has changed my investment process, and if you are looking for an investment book to read, I strongly recommend checking out Capital Returns. It discusses the cycles of different sectors and the best time to invest to generate attractive returns.

Over the last four decades, we have seen a massive 40-year bond bull market. Declining interest rates led to booms in real estate and the stock market. In my opinion, one of the things that should be included in inflation (but isn’t) is asset prices. That is where we have seen the most dramatic inflation, especially after the crash in 2008 and 2009. I try to limit the Warren Buffett quotes, but I will make an exception today.

Interest rates are to asset prices what gravity is to the apple. When there are low interest rates, there is a very low gravitational pull on asset prices.” – Warren Buffett

While the consistent march lower in interest rates over the last 40 years has been inflationary, there have been incredibly strong deflationary cross currents that have kept the CPI low. Technology improvements have been very deflationary, as improvements across the board led to lower prices, higher efficiency, and new inventions. At the same time, the US exported a huge portion of the manufacturing base to take advantage of cheaper wages. While there are pros and cons to exporting our manufacturing, I can guarantee you that we wouldn’t be able to buy an iPhone for less than $1000 if it was made in America.

One technological development in particular I want to touch on was the shale boom in the energy sector in the 2010s. This is more recent, but it allowed massive growth in supply for energy, which benefited consumers with low energy costs. When it comes to inflation, energy is important to keep an eye on because it has an impact on just about everything, not just transportation costs. As energy companies pursued growth at the expense of efficiency and shareholder returns, the shale boom led to terrible returns for most energy investors from 2014 to 2020.

The Cyclical Nature of Markets

As I said earlier, markets are cyclical. While one sector or trend might be hitting a peak, another will be at a trough and that is generally a good time to invest in that sector or company. In the last couple years, we have seen a reversal in the inflation and deflation cross currents. Interest rates have risen rapidly as the Federal Reserve hiked rates at the fastest pace on record. This will be a drag on economic growth, and it will hit interest rate sensitive sectors like real estate and technology particularly hard.

We have already seen issues with commercial real estate, dramatic rises in mortgage rates (congratulations if you locked in a 30-year mortgage at less than 3%), and layoffs across the tech sector. The other cross currents I talked about have also reversed. We have seen a continued effort to bring back our manufacturing base, from semiconductors to automobiles. Shale energy, while it is still an important source of energy, is not going to be able to provide the same growth as the last decade.

The Permian Basin in Texas is the dominant source of oil and natural gas in the US, and the quality of their drilling locations is not the same as it was ten years ago. The last thing worth mentioning about shale is the rapid decline of the production of the shale wells. On average, shale wells produce 60% of the oil that they will produce in the entire life of the well in the first year. This rapid decline means that energy companies must be drilling new wells constantly to maintain production levels.

Cash & Bonds

At this point you might be asking what to do about inflation. I know that everyone has to keep a cash buffer for short to mid-term expenses, but my view is that cash is trash when it comes to a long-term investment. As an asset class, this extends to bonds. I don’t see any point in owning bonds yielding 4-5% when inflation is higher than that. You might get your principal back, but your purchasing power isn’t keeping up.

In war, truth is the first casualty." - Aeschylus | “You know what the second casualty of war is? Bonds” - Forest For The Trees author Luke Gromen I plan to write a post on bonds at some point in the future, but I think that the real returns from bonds will be ugly over the next decade. If you go and look at bonds during periods of conflict, returns aren’t pretty. I hope the situation in Ukraine doesn’t get any worse, but with the way things have been going, I wouldn’t bank on it. Moving from cash and bonds to asset classes that I like takes me to commodities.

Commodities Supercycle?

I have seen several people predict a commodities supercycle over the next decade, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that plays out. To be clear, I’m not predicting that the price of every commodity will go straight up with no pullbacks. Commodities are notoriously volatile, which we have seen in the last year with oil going from a peak near $130 per barrel back down to $65. One of the reasons I’m a long-term bull on most commodities is the underinvestment we have seen across the commodity space over the last decade. The underinvestment at some point is likely to lead to higher prices. From what I have seen with most major commodities, including oil and gold, it looks like there will be a major mismatch in supply and demand in coming years. Eventually these prices will spur investment and bring on new supply (high prices cure high prices), but until then, I think the long-term price trend with most commodities is up and to the right.

In my opinion, the best bet for beating inflation will be owning real assets. The biggest portion of my portfolio consists of companies in the energy sector. The energy sector has a history of performing well during inflationary periods, and I don’t think the coming decade will be an exception. There are different companies and sectors that I find more attractive than others, but I think energy will have a good decade, despite its massive outperformance over the last couple years. I will be writing a post on an energy company that is one of my largest holdings on Sunday, but I plan to cover the energy sector in detail in coming weeks.

Real Estate

There are pockets of real estate that are starting to look attractive (I own a couple publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trusts), but there are a lot of land mines in real estate that are on the horizon over the next couple years. I’m not an expert in different real estate markets, but I’m sure there are attractive opportunities in real estate depending on the market and property type.

Precious Metals

I also like gold and silver, with a caveat. Before you go start buying gold or silver stocks, I think investors should consider owning physical gold and/or silver. Over time, gold will hold purchasing power and is excellent disaster insurance. Silver is much cheaper, but there is also significant industrial demand for silver. It’s a different animal from gold for sure, but I think at some point in the next decade both gold and silver head much higher in dollar terms, with silver probably outperforming gold. This is another topic I will touch on in a future post.

Conclusion

I’m sure there are other assets that will perform well in an inflationary environment, but inflation spells trouble for bonds and many sectors of the stock market. Over the last century the purchasing power of the dollar has dropped dramatically, and I think we are probably headed towards an inflationary decade. We will see fits and starts with inflation, but I think average inflation will be higher over the next decade. Markets are cyclical and I think that points to higher inflation as several underlying cross currents have reversed in the last couple years.

I think certain assets and sectors will do well over the next decade, and I outlined why energy is a dominant piece of my portfolio. Basically, I think real assets will outperform in the next decade and there are opportunities in different sectors worth considering. I would avoid cash and bonds, but real estate could be attractive depending on the opportunity. Physical gold and silver are worth considering, but they are volatile and carry their own risks. If I could sum up the investment case for real assets in an inflationary decade, it’s this: at the end of the day, the Federal Reserve can’t print oil, real estate, or gold.