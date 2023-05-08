Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TPG: Market Underpricing FAUM Scale Growth And Margin Strength

May 08, 2023 12:18 AM ETTPG Inc. (TPG)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • In the trailing six months, TPG (-16.95%) has trailed both the broad market (+9.63%) in addition to the private equity industry (+10.29%).
  • This reflects a steep decline in the company's revenues - down 61.28% YoY - and net income, down 95.68% in the same period.
  • TPG's dependence on capital in their AUM portfolio and a subsequent decline in corporate values and asset sale values have triggered earnings declines.
  • However, I believe both the company itself and its equity portfolio are due for a reversion, with increased AUM growth and FRE expansion leading the company.
  • Due to a combined undervaluation and sustained AUM strength, I rate TPG a 'buy'.

Collage of Business woman pushing up heigh of column on bar graph

We Are

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm with over $135bn in assets under management and activities across a multitude of asset classes, with a focus on equities and real estate.

Owing to these practices, TPG has

Shift in TPG Strategy

TPG Annual Presentation

TPG (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

TPG (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Intrinsic Valuation

AlphaSpread

TPG AUM

TPG Annual Presentation

TPG CAGR

TPG Annual Presentation

TPG Growth Sectors

TPG Annual Presentation

Analyst Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

