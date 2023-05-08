The Bears Are Running Out Of Runway

alberto clemares expósito/iStock via Getty Images

The bearish consensus is resolute in its outlook for a recession and fresh bear-market lows for the major market averages later this year, but week after week the stock market levitates in the face of that negativity. Last week was a perfect example, as the regional bank turmoil hit new heights with the collapse of First Republic Bank and short-selling raids on financial stocks, led by PacWest and Western Alliance. On top of it all, the Fed still raised short-term rates by another 25 basis points to a range of 5.00-5.25%. This combination fueled fears that a recession would be inevitable this year until Friday's jobs report. Defying the skeptic, the economy remains resilient, as evidenced by broad strength in the labor market. That is why we finished the week on a hugely positive note.

This economic strength is translating into better-than-expected corporate earnings, which is also surprising the bearish consensus. The number of companies reporting upside surprises and the magnitude of those surprises are both above their 10-year averages. According to FactSet, the S&P 500 is on track to realize a 2.2% decline in profits with 85% of the constituents having reported. That is far better than the 6.7% decline expected at the end of the first quarter. Revenue growth of 3.9% is also well above expectations of 1.9% at the end of the first quarter.

As is typical, corporate earnings estimates for the current quarter are falling, but modestly. The consensus was looking for a year-over-year decline of 4.6% at the beginning of the second quarter, which has now edged down to 5.7%, but estimates for the back half of 2023 have creeped higher, resulting in wash. The consensus still sees very modest earnings growth of 1.2% for the year, which is consistent with a very slow and below-trend rate of economic growth.

I have argued over the past year that monetary policy tightening would cool the inflation rate without resulting in an economic contraction. In other words, we would experience a mid-cycle slowdown that results in a soft landing for the economy. The jobs report may have been better than expected, but the underlying trend in payrolls corroborates the slowdown needed to cool the rate of inflation. While the 253,000 jobs estimated to have been created in April was strong, the downward revisions to the prior two month brought the three-month moving average down to just 182,000, which is closer to the pre-pandemic normal when inflation was not an issue.

This cooling has been accompanied by a declining rate of wage growth, which is what the Fed is primarily concerned about in its fight against inflation. We saw an uptick last month from 4.2% to 4.4%, but the trend is undeniably down and moving towards the 3% target that Chairman Powell has suggested is consistent with a 2% inflation rate.

In my view, the rate-hike cycle has come to an end. The issues facing regional banks is likely to further tighten financial conditions and no longer require additional rate hikes. In fact, this is probably why the consensus now sees rate cuts beginning at the September meeting and totaling 75 basis points by year end, resulting in a short-term rate of 4.25-4.50%. The bears will argue that any cuts will be in an effort to pull the economy out of recession. I think rate cuts may occur before year end to reignite growth from levels below trend because the rate of inflation will be approaching the target of 2%.

What made this recovery and ongoing expansion unique is that it was instigated from the bottom up. That has never happened before. That is also partly why we saw a spike in the rate of inflation not seen in 40 years. Fiscal stimulus efforts were focused on households with lower incomes, which are the households more likely to spend it. At the same time, lower-income workers saw the highest percentage wage gains. This combination fueled a huge increase in consumer spending, which was initially focused on goods, due to the pandemic, and is now focused on services. The mountain of excess savings that built up from the fiscal stimulus is slowly melting, but it served as a buffer during the 18-month period real wage declined, resulting from the spike in inflation.

The timing is perfect, because as excess savings return to pre-pandemic levels, the rate of inflation is falling faster than the declining rate of wage growth, restoring real wage growth. This is the most critical ingredient to maintaining real consumer spending growth and continuing the expansion.

The bearish narrative is running out of runway, because if the expansion continues and corporate earnings resume annualized growth during the second half of the year, it is very unlikely that the major market averages retest their October lows, as bears assert they will. I see a soft landing on the horizon, and a new bull market for the S&P 500 ahead.