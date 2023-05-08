Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

iQIYI: Impressive Turnaround And Still Undervalued

May 08, 2023 12:47 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)
Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
60 Followers

Summary

  • iQIYI gave an impressive Q4 performance, with 13 million added subscribers.
  • IQ's strategy to produce more original content will help improve margins.
  • Price target of $10.

Chinese Company iQIYI Debuts On Nasdaq Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is an online video platform and one of the largest video-viewing sites in the world. Its site resembles that of YouTube, allowing users to upload videos. In addition, the sites offer streaming of movies and dramas. Its prominent

iq statement of income

IQ Earnings (iQIYI)

iQ original dramas

IQ original dramas (iQIYI)

analysts' pt for IQ

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
60 Followers
Programmer and educated with college-level math. Experienced in stock and options trading. I prefer service-based and tech companies. I look at both macro and micro trends, putting special emphasis on growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.